'I can't think long term anymore' Ronaldo on trying to score 1000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo's ambition to score 1,000 career goals is edging closer to reality, with the Portuguese star recently reaching the milestone of 900 goals. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner acknowledged that achieving this goal will depend on how well his body supports him in the coming years. Ronaldo honoured by Portugal

Ronaldo was recently honoured with the highest accolade available to Portuguese players, the Platinum Quinas, presented by Portuguese Football Federation President Fernando Gomes.

“The most prestigious trophy is the Platinum Quinas, and if there is an ambassador for Portugal who deserves it, it is undoubtedly Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He has served the Portuguese national team for over 20 years. If there is someone who has demonstrated love for representing the Portuguese team, it is Cristiano Ronaldo. An outstanding ambassador who feels the jersey and feels Portugal,” Gomes said about Ronaldo. 'I can't think long term anymore'

Turning 40 in February next year, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved almost everything in the world of football and would have no regrets if he decided to retire in the coming years. However, his ambitious and persistent nature keeps him striving for new records and milestones.

“I now face my life as living in the moment. I can't think long term anymore,” Ronaldo said after receiving the award.

“I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals, but it seems that now everything is easy. Just last month, I reached 900. It's about living in the moment, seeing how my legs will respond in the next few years. If I reach 1,000 goals, that's fine, but if I don't, I'm already the player with the most goals in history,” he added.

Currently playing for Portugal and Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to pursue the 1,000-goal mark, with his exceptional discipline and longevity helping him edge closer to this historic achievement.