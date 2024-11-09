Premier League 2024-25 points table: Man City rankings; top 5 goal scorers

The start of the Premier League matchweek 11 will witness two big games on Saturday with defending champions Manchester City travelling to Brighton and Liverpool hosting Aston Villa at the iconic Anfield late in the Saturday night.

Liverpool are sitting on top of the points table after Manchester City's slump in form saw them get a 2 point advantage over them. However, City are known to comeback from such positions and take the league away in the business end of the season. Arne Slot's men will be aware of that and will look to get maximum points when they face a challenging task against Unai Emery's men at home.

Premier League points table Position Club Matches played Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals against Goal difference Points 1 Liverpool 10 8 1 1 19 6 13 25 2 Man City 10 7 2 1 21 11 10 23 3 Nottm Forest 10 5 4 1 14 7 7 19 4 Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17 11 6 18 5 Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 16 11 5 18 6 Chelsea 9 5 2 2 19 11 8 17 7 Brighton 10 4 4 2 17 14 3 16 8 Bournemouth 10 4 3 3 13 12 1 15 9 Newcastle 10 4 3 3 10 10 0 15 10 Tottenham 9 4 1 4 18 10 8 13 11 Brentford 9 4 1 4 18 18 0 13 12 Fulham 9 3 3 3 12 12 0 12 13 Man United 9 3 2 4 8 11 -3 11 14 West Ham 10 3 2 5 13 19 -6 11 15 Leicester City 10 2 4 4 14 18 -4 10 16 Everton 10 2 3 5 10 17 -7 9 17 Crystal Palace 10 1 4 5 8 13 -5 7 18 Ipswich Town 10 0 5 5 10 21 -11 5 19 Southampton 10 1 1 8 7 19 -12 4 20 Wolves 10 0 3 7 14 27 -13 3 Surprise package Nottingham Forest will take on Newcastle United and will hope to remain in the top 3 for as long as they can.