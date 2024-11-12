EPL: Referee David Coote suspended over alleged anti-Liverpool remarks

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

An English Premier League referee has been suspended after a video on social media appeared to show him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

David Coote
David Coote, English Premier League. Photo: X
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
David Coote was suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation, the body governing English referees, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, said Monday.

A video circulating on social media appears to show Coote using a derogatory term to describe Klopp and saying he disliked the German manager because he accused me of lying after one game.

It was not immediately clear when the video was filmed, or whether it was genuine.

Coote was the official for Liverpool's most recent league game, a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Klopp left the club after the end of last season and was replaced by Dutch manager Arne Slot.

Topics :English Premier League

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

