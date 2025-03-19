India vs Maldives football live match time, venue and live streaming

India and Maldives will face off in an international friendly at Shillong's Polo Ground on Wednesday, with both teams using the match as preparation for their upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers next week. While Maldives will play the Philippines, India is set to clash with Bangladesh in a crucial must-win encounter.

The return of Sunil Chhetri, who came out of international retirement to bolster India's attack, is the highlight of the match. With India yet to secure a victory under head coach Manolo Marquez, Chhetri's presence could prove pivotal.

India form guide

India enters this match with a strong desire for a win, as they haven’t claimed a victory in over a year. Their last success came in June 2024 against Kuwait, after which they struggled in both World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers. Under Marquez, India has drawn against Mauritius, Vietnam, and Malaysia, while suffering a heavy loss to Syria. A lack of goals has been a persistent issue, making Chhetri’s return all the more important. Marquez confirmed Chhetri will play some part in the match, either as a starter or off the bench.

Maldives form guide

Ranked 162nd in the world, Maldives has played only two matches in the last 18 months, both against Bangladesh, with one win and one loss. This lack of recent competitive action could be a disadvantage as they prepare for their own Asian Cup qualifiers. Coach Ali Suzain, who led Maldives to the 2018 SAFF Championship title, will look to his squad’s experience to deliver strong performances. Ali Fasir, a key forward, scored in both of Maldives’ recent matches against Bangladesh and remains their primary attacking threat.

India vs Maldives Head-to-Head

Historically, India has been dominant in this fixture, winning 14 of their 16 meetings. The most recent encounter saw India secure a comfortable 3-1 victory. However, Maldives did manage a memorable win in the 2018 SAFF Championship final, marking a rare success against their South Asian rivals.

Chettri's comeback

Sunil Chhetri, who retired in June 2024 after a successful international career, has returned to the Indian national team ahead of their friendly match against the Maldives on Wednesday. This game will serve as a preparation for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on March 25. Chhetri, who has been in excellent form with 12 goals in 24 matches in the Indian Super League, is expected to play some minutes, though his role is yet to be determined. Coach Manolo Marquez emphasized that players in the best form, regardless of age, will be selected to help India win matches.

India vs Maldives starting 11

India starting 11 (probable): Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Apuia, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri.

Maldives starting 11 (probable): Hussain Shareef (GK), Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Mohamed Irufaan, Hassan Shifaz, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hussain Nihan, Ahmed Aiham, Mohamed Naim, Hassan Naiz, Ali Fasir.

India vs Maldives football match live timing, Football live streaming and live telecast details

When will the football match between India and Maldives be played?

The football match between India and Maldives will be played on March 19.

What time will the football between India and Maldives begin on March 19?

The football match between India and Maldives will start at 7:00 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the India vs Maldives football match?

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground), Shillong will host the friendly match between India and Maldives.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Maldives football match in India?

The live telecast of the friendly between India and Maldives will be available on the Star Sports network in India

Where will the live streaming of the friendly between India and Maldives be available in India?

The live streaming of the friendly match between India and Maldives will be available on the JioHotstar app.