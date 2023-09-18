Home / Sports / Football News / Iranian fans flock Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel after he arrives in Tehran

Iranian fans flock Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel after he arrives in Tehran

Hundreds of soccer fans stormed into a hotel in Tehran on Monday, hoping for a glimpse of star player Cristiano Ronaldo after he arrived with his Saudi teammates ahead of a game

AP Tehran
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: FIFA WC Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of soccer fans stormed into a hotel in Tehran on Monday, hoping for a glimpse of star player Cristiano Ronaldo after he arrived with his Saudi teammates ahead of a game.

Chanting Ronaldo, Ronaldo, the fans pushed past police, filling the corridors and public spaces of the Espians Palace Hotel.

Ronaldo arrived on his first visit to Iran with the Saudi football club Al Nassr, which is set to play Iran's Persepolis in Tehran on Sept. 19. The return game will be played in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Nov. 27.

Ronaldo was the first of several big-name players to accept lavish contracts to play for Saudi teams. The oil-rich kingdom is spending billions of dollars to try to transform itself into a sports and entertainment powerhouse.

The Asian Champions League games are made possible by the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia following an agreement brokered by China earlier this year. The longtime rivals had severed ties in 2016 after an angry crowd stormed Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran to protest Saudi Arabia's execution of a popular Shiite cleric.

The 2015 Asian Champions League edition was the last time Saudi and Iranian teams faced each other on home turf in the group stage or knockout rounds.

Also Read

WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

Ronaldo breaks Gerd Muller's record, tops the chart of most headers

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Ronaldo to launch second NFT collection 'ForeverCR7: The GOAT' today

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

Prosecuting Spain's Rubiales for World Cup kiss illogical: UEFA president

La Liga signs agreement to set up football academy in West Bengal

Three Real Madrid players arrested for sharing sexual video involving minor

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

We have sent players list to AIFF for Asiad selection: East Bengal coach

Topics :Cristiano RonaldofootballIran

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story