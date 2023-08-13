La Liga: Real Madrid in toruble, defender Militao to undergo knee surgery

Real Madrid defender der Milito will need to undergo surgery after injuring his left knee in the team's Spanish league opener, the club said Sunday.

Madrid said Milito has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery in the coming days. The club did not specify how long it expects the defender to be sidelined, though such injuries usually require several months of recovery.

Official: Eder Milito has torn his ACL and he will be out for at least six months.



Terrible news for Real Madrid after same

injury this week for Thibaut Courtois.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023 The 25-year-old Brazil defender got hurt early in the second half of Madrid's 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. He went down in pain when his left knee appeared to twist awkwardly and had to be helped to walk off the field by two team doctors.

Madrid had already lost starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois because of a knee ligament injury last week. Newly signed midfielder Arda Gler also won't be available for some time reportedly several weeks because of a knee problem that will also likely require surgery.

Madrid's next game it at Almeria in the Spanish league on Saturday.