Lionel Messi to return to Europe? New contract with Inter Miami revealed

ALSO READ: From Rashford to Kvaratskhelia: Top 5 January transfer window rumours Inter Miami is reportedly preparing a new contract offer for their star player, Lionel Messi, whose current deal is set to expire in 2025. According to SB Nation, the new contract will include an option for Messi to play in Europe after the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season. This provision aims to give Messi the flexibility to join a European club on loan, maintaining his fitness ahead of Argentina’s World Cup title defense in 2026, scheduled to take place in North America.

MLS and European Loan Clause

The MLS season runs from February to December, and under the terms of the proposed contract, Messi would have the opportunity to join a European team on loan after the MLS season ends in December. This move would help Messi stay in peak condition for international competitions, particularly the 2026 World Cup. However, Messi has yet to finalize the contract and has not made a decision about which European club he might join if the loan clause is included in the deal.

Past Examples of Loan Moves by Stars

This kind of arrangement isn’t new in football. Many top stars have used short-term loan deals to maintain form during their off-seasons. For instance, Thierry Henry joined Arsenal on loan while playing for the New York Red Bulls. Similarly, both David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed temporary deals with AC Milan during their time at LA Galaxy.

Inter Miami’s Pre-Season Plans for 2025

While the contract talks continue, Inter Miami has also outlined their pre-season plans for the 2025 MLS season. The club will embark on a five-match schedule leading up to the start of the new season. After their extensive 2024 tour in Asia, the team will focus on the Western Hemisphere for pre-season, traveling across North, South, and Central America to prepare for the upcoming campaign.