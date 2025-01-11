From Rashford to Kvaratskhelia: Top 5 January transfer window rumours

With the season halfway over, teams have entered the new year looking to boost their squads or find suitable replacements for injuries with the January transfer window now open. It has been only 11 days since the window opened, and the rumours have already started flooding in from all over the world.

ALSO READ: Son Heung-min's Tottenham contract extended for another year until 2026 While some high-profile names like Marcus Rashford and Kvaratskhelia are in the spotlight, clubs are also trying to fill the gaps left by injuries or poor form. Players can be signed until 31st January, which will be the deadline day, after which no moves will be permitted to or from a club.

Clubs have to act swiftly, with just one month allotted for negotiations, contract signings, and medicals. Here are the most talked-about transfer rumours during the January transfer window:

Marcus Rashford seeking loan move in January

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is looking for a quick move away from his boyhood club after being dropped from the squad by Ruben Amorim. He himself stated that he needs a new challenge in order to regain his form. He has already rejected many Saudi clubs, and Barcelona, PSG and West Ham are among the clubs interested in signing him.

PSG and Chelsea join Liverpool in race for Napoli's Kvaratskhelia

Turkish forward Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is on the radar of top clubs, with Liverpool becoming the latest club to join the race for his signature. Chelsea and PSG have shown interest from the beginning of the window. PSG had initiated talks with the player’s camp and is reportedly offering four times the salary he is currently earning at Napoli. However, nothing has been finalised yet, with multiple clubs still in talks. Napoli are expecting a €80 million package for the player.

City agreeing deal for centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov

Manchester City want to sign young and talented defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Ligue 1 club Lens, as the club has reportedly reached an agreement for a €40 million signing in January. Nothing is confirmed yet, but the talks are looking positive at the moment.

Aaron Ramsdale wanted by Newcastle United

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale may be on the move again, as the England goalkeeper is reportedly wanted by Newcastle, just six months after joining Southampton. Ramsdale had a good season with Arsenal, where they were narrowly pipped by City for the title, but has since been on the move..

Man Utd desperate to sign Kolo Muani

Manchester United are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani by the end of the January transfer window. With Rashford looking to move away from the club this January, they will need a replacement as soon as possible, given the busy calendar ahead of the club.