Liverpool head coach Arne Slot on pressure, inspiration, and fans' support

In an exclusive conversation with JioHotstar, Liverpool Head Coach Arend Martijn "Arne" Slot opened up about managing pressure, the team's work ethic, his football idols, and his journey to coaching.

When asked about how the team handles pressure, Slot explained, "You assume that we feel pressure, which we do every single day we are working at this club, because we know what this shirt means and the legacy of the club. We're always under pressure to do the best job we can. But we don't focus much on the league table. We’re feeling the pressure of playing tough away games, like the one against Aston Villa or City. Every match is challenging. Even against Wolves last Sunday, it wasn’t an easy game. Yes, we feel the pressure because of the shirt we wear, but it has nothing to do with the league table right now."

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 full schedule, live time and streaming Slot reveals his football idols Discussing what drives the team to succeed, Slot said, "The answer is simple – we're great. Every team in this league has fantastic individual players, especially the teams we are competing with – Arsenal, City, Chelsea, Villa. I may have missed a few, but all these teams have top-quality players and large squads. It's not just about work rate; it's about consistent work rate. Every team can work hard occasionally, but the key is maintaining that effort day in, day out, in every training session and every game."

When asked about his football idols, Slot shared, "It started off with Marco van Basten. Then Dennis Bergkamp became my inspiration when I was a kid, around 7-10 years old. After that, I was already playing professionally, so I didn’t have many idols. I grew up watching Messi and his amazing performances, especially at Barcelona. He’s not really an idol for me, but he has been a joy to watch."

On his journey to becoming a football manager, Slot reflected, "It started by learning from the many managers I worked with as a player. Over time, as I got older and more experienced, I began to recognize what worked and what didn’t. I also paid attention to the decisions my teammates made. Watching teams like Barcelona and Liverpool, especially how they played with the ball and their counter-pressing without it, influenced me a lot. It’s a mix of various managers, but it all started with my own experiences as a player." Impact of Dutch football on Arne's career

Reflecting on Dutch football’s impact on his career, Slot explained, "I would love to say that Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels inspired me, but by the time I started looking at football tactically, they were no longer in the game. I was very young when they were at their peak, so my real inspiration came from more recent times."

Finally, Slot shared a heartfelt message for Liverpool fans: "To every Liverpool fan around the world, keep supporting us however you can. If you're at the stadium, give it your best cheer. Whenever we need you, be there for us. For fans in places like India and elsewhere, you can still make a difference by being positive about us on social media. Positivity helps everyone, including us. So, if you’re at the stadium, be as supportive as possible. If you’re far away, continue supporting us in whatever way you can."