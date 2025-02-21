UEFA Champions League Round of 16 full schedule, live time and streaming

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was announced on February 21, with 16 teams ready to battle it out for Europe's most prestigious club competition. The draw revealed some exciting fixtures for the last 16, which promises to bring thrilling matchups.

From the knockout play-offs onward, the tournament follows a bracket system, with potential opponents for the last 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals already pre-determined based on the teams' final positions in the league.

The last 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League will kick off on March 4th with the first leg of the ties, while the second leg will be played on March 11th. This will then set the stage for the UCL quarter-finalists, as we learn who advances further in the competition.

Here is the full schedule for the UCL Round of 16 matches:

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches Date Home Team Away Team March 4th/5th Bayern Leverkusen Bayern Munich March 4th/5th Benfica Barcelona March 4th/5th Feyenoord Inter Milan March 4th/5th Real Madrid Atletico Madrid March 4th/5th PSV Eindhoven Arsenal FC March 4th/5th PSG Liverpool FC March 4th/5th Borussia Dortmund LOSC Lille March 4th/5th Club Brugge Aston Villa

El Clasico final in UCL? Barcelona and Real Madrid appear to be the top contenders for the final after the Round of 16 draw. The two teams have been placed on opposite sides of the bracket and would only face each other in the final.