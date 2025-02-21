UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw live time, teams and live streaming

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season has reached the thrilling round of 16, with 16 teams now confirmed after the conclusion of Wednesday's knockout playoff second-leg matches. The first leg of the knockout phase had already seen the top eight teams progress, but the remaining four spots were secured following the recent playoff matches on February 19.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw: Full list of qualified teams The teams that finished in the top eight of the group stage and automatically made it to the round of 16 include footballing giants such as Liverpool, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Lille, Atletico Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen. These teams had strong performances in the group stage and earned their place among the elite of European club football.

Meanwhile, four more teams sealed their spots in the knockout rounds by overcoming their opponents in the playoff phase. Bayern Munich, Feyenoord, Club Brugge, and Benfica emerged victorious in their two-legged knockout ties, ensuring their places in the next stage of the prestigious competition.

Additionally, the remaining four spots in the round of 16 were taken by record holders Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and PSV Eindhoven, who all successfully advanced after intense playoff battles.

As the tournament progresses, these 16 teams will now prepare for the highly anticipated Champions League draw, where they will find out their next opponents as they aim for a place in the quarterfinals. The competition is expected to intensify, with some thrilling matchups ahead.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw live telecast and live streaming details

When will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw will take place on February 21, Friday.

What time will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw begin in India on February 21?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw will begin at 4:30 PM IST in India.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw be available in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.