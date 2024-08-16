Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

With new promotions in the name of Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton joining the fray, it will be another action-packed season at both ends of the Premier League points table.

Premier League full schedule
Premier League full schedule
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend on August 16, as England's top teams vie for supremacy. Defending champions Manchester City will aim for their 9th title, with Pep Guardiola's squad once again the team to beat.

Arsenal FC came close to challenging City last season, but their lack of consistency in the crucial stages handed the title to the Cityzens.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This season sees new promotions Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Southampton entering the fray, promising action-packed battles at both ends of the table.

What date does the new Premier League season start?

The 2024-25 season of English Premier League will start on August 17 at 12:30 AM IST, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will live telecast Premier League 2024-25 matches in India?

Star Sports will live telecast Premier League 2024-25 matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Premier League 2024-25 in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live streaming Premier League 2024-25 matches in India.

Here is the full schedule for the 2024/25 Premier League season:

 
Premier League 2024-2025 Full fixture list
Matchweek 1 Date Time (IST)
Man Utd v Fulham 17/08/24 (After 16th midnight) 00:30:00
Ipswich Town v Liverpool 17/08/24 17:00:00
Arsenal v Wolves 17/08/24 19:30:00
Everton v Brighton 17/08/24 19:30:00
Newcastle United v Southampton 17/08/24 19:30:00
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth 17/08/24 19:30:00
West Ham v Aston Villa 17/08/24 22:00:00
Brentford v Crystal Palace 18/08/24 18:30:00
Chelsea v Man City 18/08/24 21:00:00
Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 19/08/24 00:30:00
Matchweek 2    
Brighton v Man Utd 24/08/24 15:00:00
Crystal Palace v West Ham 24/08/24 19:30:00
Fulham v Leicester City 24/08/24 19:30:00
Man City v Ipswich Town 24/08/24 19:30:00
Southampton v Nottingham Forest 24/08/24 19:30:00
Spurs v Everton 24/08/24 19:30:00
Aston Villa v Arsenal 24/08/24 22:00:00
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United 25/08/24 18:30:00
Wolves v Chelsea 25/08/24 18:30:00
Liverpool v Brentford 25/08/24 21:00:00
Matchweek 3    
Arsenal v Brighton 31/08/24 17:00:00
Brentford v Southampton 31/08/24 19:30:00
Everton v AFC Bournemouth 31/08/24 19:30:00
Ipswich Town v Fulham 31/08/24 19:30:00
Leicester City v Aston Villa 31/08/24 19:30:00
Nottingham Forest v Wolves 31/08/24 19:30:00
West Ham v Man City 31/08/24 22:00:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace 01/09/24 18:00:00
Man Utd v Liverpool 01/09/24 22:00:00
Newcastle United v Spurs 01/09/24 18:00:00
     
Matchweek 4    
Southampton v Man Utd 14/09/24 17:00:00
Brighton v Ipswich Town 14/09/24 19:30:00
Crystal Palace v Leicester City 14/09/24 19:30:00
Fulham v West Ham 14/09/24 19:30:00
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 14/09/24 19:30:00
Man City v Brentford 14/09/24 19:30:00
Aston Villa v Everton 14/09/24 22:00:00
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 14/09/24 00:30:00
Spurs v Arsenal 15/09/24 18:30:00
Wolves v Newcastle United 15/09/24 21:00:00
Matchweek 5    
West Ham v Chelsea 21/09/24 17:00:00
Aston Villa v Wolves 21/09/24 19:30:00
Fulham v Newcastle United 21/09/24 19:30:00
Leicester City v Everton 21/09/24 19:30:00
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth 21/09/24 19:30:00
Southampton v Ipswich Town 21/09/24 19:30:00
Spurs v Brentford 21/09/24 19:30:00
Crystal Palace v Man Utd 21/09/24 22:00:00
Brighton v Nottingham Forest 22/09/24 18:30:00
Man City v Arsenal 22/09/24 21:00:00
Matchweek 6    
Newcastle United v Man City 28/09/24 17:00:00
Arsenal v Leicester City 28/09/24 19:30:00
Brentford v West Ham 28/09/24 19:30:00
Chelsea v Brighton 28/09/24 19:30:00
Everton v Crystal Palace 28/09/24 19:30:00
Nottingham Forest v Fulham 28/09/24 19:30:00
Wolves v Liverpool 28/09/24 22:00:00
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa 29/09/24 18:30:00
Man Utd v Spurs 29/09/24 21:00:00
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton 30/09/24 00:30:00
Matchweek 7    
Crystal Palace v Liverpool 05/10/24 17:00:00
Arsenal v Southampton 05/10/24 19:30:00
Brentford v Wolves 05/10/24 19:30:00
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest 05/10/24 19:30:00
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth 05/10/24 19:30:00
Man City v Fulham 05/10/24 19:30:00
West Ham v Ipswich Town 05/10/24 19:30:00
Everton v Newcastle United 05/10/24 22:00:00
Aston Villa v Man Utd 06/10/24 18:30:00
Brighton v Spurs 06/10/24 21:00:00
     
Matchweek 8    
Spurs v West Ham 19/10/24 17:00:00
Fulham v Aston Villa 19/10/24 19:30:00
Ipswich Town v Everton 19/10/24 19:30:00
Man Utd v Brentford 19/10/24 19:30:00
Newcastle United v Brighton 19/10/24 19:30:00
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace 19/10/24 19:30:00
Southampton v Leicester City 19/10/24 19:30:00
Liverpool v Chelsea 19/10/24 22:00:00
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal 20/10/24 18:30:00
Wolves v Man City 20/10/24 21:00:00
Matchweek 9    
Leicester City v Nottingham Forest 25/10/24 00:30:00
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth 26/10/24 19:30:00
Brentford v Ipswich Town 26/10/24 19:30:00
Brighton v Wolves 26/10/24 19:30:00
Man City v Southampton 26/10/24 19:30:00
Everton v Fulham 26/10/24 22:00:00
Chelsea v Newcastle United 27/10/24 19:30:00
Crystal Palace v Spurs 27/10/24 19:30:00
West Ham v Man Utd 27/10/24 19:30:00
Arsenal v Liverpool 27/10/24 22:00:00
Matchweek 10    
AFC Bournemouth v Man City 02/11/24 20:30:00
Fulham v Brentford 02/11/24 20:30:00
Ipswich Town v Leicester City 02/11/24 20:30:00
Liverpool v Brighton 02/11/24 20:30:00
Man Utd v Chelsea 02/11/24 20:30:00
Newcastle United v Arsenal 02/11/24 20:30:00
Nottingham Forest v West Ham 02/11/24 20:30:00
Southampton v Everton 02/11/24 20:30:00
Spurs v Aston Villa 02/11/24 20:30:00
Wolves v Crystal Palace 02/11/24 20:30:00
Matchweek 11    
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth 09/11/24 20:30:00
Brighton v Man City 09/11/24 20:30:00
Chelsea v Arsenal 09/11/24 20:30:00
Crystal Palace v Fulham 09/11/24 20:30:00
Liverpool v Aston Villa 09/11/24 20:30:00
Man Utd v Leicester City 09/11/24 20:30:00
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United 09/11/24 20:30:00
Spurs v Ipswich Town 09/11/24 20:30:00
West Ham v Everton 09/11/24 20:30:00
Wolves v Southampton 09/11/24 20:30:00
Matchweek 12    
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton 23/11/24 20:30:00
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest 23/11/24 20:30:00
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 23/11/24 20:30:00
Everton v Brentford 23/11/24 20:30:00
Fulham v Wolves 23/11/24 20:30:00
Ipswich Town v Man Utd 23/11/24 20:30:00
Leicester City v Chelsea  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Givson Singh speaks ahead of crucial Durand Cup tie vs North East United

Premier League to have different look this year. Here's what's changed

$1 billion for Vinicius! Here's why Real Madrid star won't move to Saudi

Mbappe could make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Topics :English Premier LeaguefootballManchester United

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story