Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

The 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend on August 16, as England's top teams vie for supremacy. Defending champions Manchester City will aim for their 9th title, with Pep Guardiola's squad once again the team to beat.

Arsenal FC came close to challenging City last season, but their lack of consistency in the crucial stages handed the title to the Cityzens.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp