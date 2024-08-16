Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 2024-25 season of English Premier League will start on August 17 at 12:30 AM IST, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will live telecast Premier League 2024-25 matches in India?
Star Sports will live telecast Premier League 2024-25 matches in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Premier League 2024-25 in India?
Disney+Hotstar will live streaming Premier League 2024-25 matches in India.
|Premier League 2024-2025 Full fixture list
|Matchweek 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Man Utd v Fulham
|17/08/24 (After 16th midnight)
|00:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Liverpool
|17/08/24
|17:00:00
|Arsenal v Wolves
|17/08/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v Brighton
|17/08/24
|19:30:00
|Newcastle United v Southampton
|17/08/24
|19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
|17/08/24
|19:30:00
|West Ham v Aston Villa
|17/08/24
|22:00:00
|Brentford v Crystal Palace
|18/08/24
|18:30:00
|Chelsea v Man City
|18/08/24
|21:00:00
|Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
|19/08/24
|00:30:00
|Matchweek 2
|Brighton v Man Utd
|24/08/24
|15:00:00
|Crystal Palace v West Ham
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Fulham v Leicester City
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Man City v Ipswich Town
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Southampton v Nottingham Forest
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Spurs v Everton
|24/08/24
|19:30:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|24/08/24
|22:00:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
|25/08/24
|18:30:00
|Wolves v Chelsea
|25/08/24
|18:30:00
|Liverpool v Brentford
|25/08/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 3
|Arsenal v Brighton
|31/08/24
|17:00:00
|Brentford v Southampton
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v AFC Bournemouth
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Fulham
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|Leicester City v Aston Villa
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Wolves
|31/08/24
|19:30:00
|West Ham v Man City
|31/08/24
|22:00:00
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace
|01/09/24
|18:00:00
|Man Utd v Liverpool
|01/09/24
|22:00:00
|Newcastle United v Spurs
|01/09/24
|18:00:00
|Matchweek 4
|Southampton v Man Utd
|14/09/24
|17:00:00
|Brighton v Ipswich Town
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Crystal Palace v Leicester City
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Fulham v West Ham
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Man City v Brentford
|14/09/24
|19:30:00
|Aston Villa v Everton
|14/09/24
|22:00:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
|14/09/24
|00:30:00
|Spurs v Arsenal
|15/09/24
|18:30:00
|Wolves v Newcastle United
|15/09/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 5
|West Ham v Chelsea
|21/09/24
|17:00:00
|Aston Villa v Wolves
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Fulham v Newcastle United
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Leicester City v Everton
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Southampton v Ipswich Town
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Spurs v Brentford
|21/09/24
|19:30:00
|Crystal Palace v Man Utd
|21/09/24
|22:00:00
|Brighton v Nottingham Forest
|22/09/24
|18:30:00
|Man City v Arsenal
|22/09/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 6
|Newcastle United v Man City
|28/09/24
|17:00:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Brentford v West Ham
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Chelsea v Brighton
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v Crystal Palace
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Fulham
|28/09/24
|19:30:00
|Wolves v Liverpool
|28/09/24
|22:00:00
|Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
|29/09/24
|18:30:00
|Man Utd v Spurs
|29/09/24
|21:00:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
|30/09/24
|00:30:00
|Matchweek 7
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|05/10/24
|17:00:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Brentford v Wolves
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Man City v Fulham
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|West Ham v Ipswich Town
|05/10/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v Newcastle United
|05/10/24
|22:00:00
|Aston Villa v Man Utd
|06/10/24
|18:30:00
|Brighton v Spurs
|06/10/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 8
|Spurs v West Ham
|19/10/24
|17:00:00
|Fulham v Aston Villa
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Everton
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Man Utd v Brentford
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Newcastle United v Brighton
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Southampton v Leicester City
|19/10/24
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|19/10/24
|22:00:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
|20/10/24
|18:30:00
|Wolves v Man City
|20/10/24
|21:00:00
|Matchweek 9
|Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
|25/10/24
|00:30:00
|Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
|26/10/24
|19:30:00
|Brentford v Ipswich Town
|26/10/24
|19:30:00
|Brighton v Wolves
|26/10/24
|19:30:00
|Man City v Southampton
|26/10/24
|19:30:00
|Everton v Fulham
|26/10/24
|22:00:00
|Chelsea v Newcastle United
|27/10/24
|19:30:00
|Crystal Palace v Spurs
|27/10/24
|19:30:00
|West Ham v Man Utd
|27/10/24
|19:30:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|27/10/24
|22:00:00
|Matchweek 10
|AFC Bournemouth v Man City
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Fulham v Brentford
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Leicester City
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Brighton
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Chelsea
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v West Ham
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Southampton v Everton
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Spurs v Aston Villa
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Wolves v Crystal Palace
|02/11/24
|20:30:00
|Matchweek 11
|Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Brighton v Man City
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Crystal Palace v Fulham
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Man Utd v Leicester City
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Spurs v Ipswich Town
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|West Ham v Everton
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Wolves v Southampton
|09/11/24
|20:30:00
|Matchweek 12
|AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Everton v Brentford
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Fulham v Wolves
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Man Utd
|23/11/24
|20:30:00
|Leicester City v Chelsea