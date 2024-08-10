FA Community Shield winners list; which team has won it the most?

Manchester United and Manchester City played this year's FA Community Shield which was the replay of the FA Cup final that took place last year at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lifted the shield by winning the tie 7-6 on penalties after the match ended at 1-1 after the 90 minutes.



Johny Evans missed the final penalty for United in sudden death which was followed by the winning spot kick converted by Akanji.

The competition is played between the winner of last year's FA Cup and the Premier League champions.





The match didn't feature a proper squad from both the sides but was definitely a high octane clash between two rivals. It was a chance for United to win their record-extending 22nd community shield victory but it was Man City who completed their revenge on the day and lifted their 7th shield today.



Who has won most Community Shields?



As of now, it is the Red Devils who have the most FA Community Shields which isn't a shock considering United's history in the Premier League and the FA Cup in english football.



1. Manchester United - 21 titles

2. Arsenal - 17 titles

3. Liverpool - 16 titles

4. Everton - 9 titles

5. Tottenham - 7 titles

=5. Manchester City - 7 titles

=6. Chelsea - 4 titles

=6. English Professionals XI - 4 titles





What is the biggest win in the FA Community Shield history?

The biggest win the Community Shield came back in 1913 when the English professional XI registered a 7-2 victory against the English Amateurs XI.

How many FA Community Shields has Manchester City won?

Manchester City have won FA Community Shield seven times

What does FA Community Shield winner get?

The FA Comunity Shield winner gets the season's first piece of silverware in the form of a shield.