FA Community Shield winners list; which team has won it the most?

Manchester City, who came into the FA Cup 2024 final as favourites, were beaten by their local rivals. An Erik ten Hagg masterclass prevented City from winning back-to-back titles

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:48 PM IST
Manchester United and Manchester City played this year's FA Community Shield which was the replay of the FA Cup final that took place last year at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lifted the shield by winning the tie 7-6 on penalties after the match ended at 1-1 after the 90 minutes.

Johny Evans missed the final penalty for United in sudden death which was followed by the winning spot kick converted by Akanji.

The competition is played between the winner of last year's FA Cup and the Premier League champions.

Manchester City, who came into the FA Cup 2024 final as favourites, were beaten by their local rivals in a fiesty encounter. An Erik ten Hag masterclass prevented City from winning back-to-back titles.

The match didn't feature a proper squad from both the sides but was definitely a high octane clash between two rivals. It was a chance for United to win their record-extending 22nd community shield victory but it was Man City who completed their revenge on the day and lifted their 7th shield today.

Who has won most Community Shields?

As of now, it is the Red Devils who have the most FA Community Shields which isn't a shock considering United's history in the Premier League and the FA Cup in english football.

1. Manchester United - 21 titles
2. Arsenal - 17 titles
3. Liverpool - 16 titles
4. Everton - 9 titles

5. Tottenham - 7 titles
=5. Manchester City - 7 titles
=6. Chelsea - 4 titles
=6. English Professionals XI - 4 titles
=6. Wolves - 4 titles

What is the biggest win in the FA Community Shield history?

The biggest win the Community Shield came back in 1913 when the English professional XI registered a 7-2 victory against the English Amateurs XI.

How many FA Community Shields has Manchester City won?

Manchester City have won FA Community Shield seven times

What does FA Community Shield winner get?

The FA Comunity Shield winner gets the season's first piece of silverware in the form of a shield.

 
Year Winner
2024 Manchester City
2023 Arsenal FC
2022 Liverpool FC
2021 Leicester City
2020 Arsenal FC
2019 Manchester City
2018 Manchester City
2017 Arsenal FC
2016 Manchester United
2015 Arsenal FC
2014 Arsenal FC
2013 Manchester United
2012 Manchester City
2011 Manchester United
2010 Manchester United
2009 Chelsea FC
2008 Manchester United
2007 Manchester United
2006 Liverpool FC
2005 Chelsea FC
2004 Arsenal FC
2003 Manchester United
2002 Arsenal FC
2001 Liverpool FC
2000 Chelsea FC
1999 Arsenal FC
1998 Arsenal FC
1997 Manchester United
1996 Manchester United
1995 Everton FC
1994 Manchester United
1993 Manchester United
1992 Leeds United
1991 Tottenham Hotspur
1991 Arsenal FC
1990 Manchester United
1990 Liverpool FC
1989 Liverpool FC
1988 Liverpool FC
1987 Everton FC
1986 Liverpool FC
1986 Everton FC
1985 Everton FC
1984 Everton FC
1983 Manchester United
1982 Liverpool FC
1981 Tottenham Hotspur
1981 Aston Villa
1980 Liverpool FC
1979 Liverpool FC
1978 Nottingham Forest
1977 Liverpool FC
1977 Manchester United
1976 Liverpool FC
1975 Derby County
1974 Liverpool FC
1973 Burnley FC
1972 Manchester City
1971 Leicester City
1970 Everton FC
1969 Leeds United
1968 Manchester City
1967 Tottenham Hotspur
1967 Manchester United
1966 Liverpool FC
1965 Liverpool FC
1965 Manchester United
1964 Liverpool FC
1964 West Ham United
1963 Everton FC
1962 Tottenham Hotspur
1961 Tottenham Hotspur
1960 Burnley FC
1960 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1959 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1958 Bolton Wanderers
1957 Manchester United
1956 Manchester United
1955 Chelsea FC
1954 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1954 West Bromwich Albion
1953 Arsenal FC
1952 Manchester United
1951 Tottenham Hotspur
1950 England
1949 Portsmouth FC
1949 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1948 Arsenal FC
1938 Arsenal FC
1937 Manchester City
1936 Sunderland AFC
1935 Sheffield Wednesday
1934 Arsenal FC
1933 Arsenal FC
1932 Everton FC
1931 Arsenal FC
1930 Arsenal FC
1929 Professionals
1928 Everton FC
1927 Cardiff City
1926 Amateurs
1925 Amateurs

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

