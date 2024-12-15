Premier League, Man City vs Man United live match time, streaming in India

The much-awaited Manchester derby is set to light up the Premier League as defending champions Manchester City take on arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on December 15, 2024. Both teams have been going through a lean patch and will aim to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Manchester City, currently trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by nine points, will look to close the gap and keep their title defence alive. For Pep Guardiola’s side, this match is more than just about three points—it is about reclaiming dominance over their city rivals and making a statement in the title race.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, led by their new manager Ruben Amorim, desperately need consistency as they aim to climb the Premier League table. Having endured a mixed season so far, the Red Devils will be eager to upset their neighbours and reignite their campaign.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City’s defensive lineup is significantly weakened ahead of Sunday’s derby, with John Stones and Nathan Ake ruled out and Manuel Akanji doubtful to recover in time. This situation may force the team to rely on 19-year-old Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, who could make his third start of the season.

Manchester United team news

The Red Devils will have almost their full-strength squad during the derby game on Sunday, as only Luke Shaw will be missing out due to injury.

More From This Section

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Players to watch out for

Manchester City will once again rely on their talisman, Erling Haaland, who rarely disappoints on the big stage. On the other hand, United will look to their attacking duo Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund to deliver in this high-stakes encounter.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Head-to-head (last 5 games)

In the last six encounters between the two fierce rivals, Manchester City hold the upper hand with four wins, while Manchester United have managed just one.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Predicted playing 11

Manchester City playing 11 (probable): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Kovacic; Savinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Nunes; Haaland

Manchester United playing 11 (probable): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund

Manchester City vs Manchester United live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Manchester City vs Manchester United be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

What time will Manchester City vs Manchester United start in India?

The match between Manchester City and Manchester United will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.