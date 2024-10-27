Premier League preview: Arsenal vs Liverpool live time and streaming

The matchday nine action of the Premier League 2024-25 season will conclude on October 27, with Emirates Stadium hosting the high-profile game between Arsenal and in-form Liverpool. This will also be the first showdown between Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot. With slight concerns due to recent injuries, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is most likely to be on the defensive side against Arne Slot’s Liverpool. The Gunners on Sunday will aim to climb up the points ladder over Aston Villa, who, after their last games, are leading by one point. On the other hand, the Reds are on a roll, having won 7 of their last 8 matches and will be eyeing the podium after four long years.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Head-to-head (last 5 games)

In the last five games between the Gunners and the Reds, Arsenal have emerged victorious twice, while Liverpool have won just once. Two matches between these teams have ended in a draw.

Arsenal team news

The Gunners will take the field against Liverpool on Sunday without one of their hottest young talents, Bukayo Saka. Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are also most likely to miss out due to their respective injuries.

Liverpool team news

Arne Slot’s Liverpool will have a stacked team against Arsenal in their clash at the Emirates Stadium. However, they might miss the services of their first-choice keeper Alisson Becker, who has been sidelined due to injury. Diogo Jota will also be unavailable for the Sunday clash after picking up an injury during Liverpool’s last Premier League game against Chelsea.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Players to watch out for

For the home side, Arsenal, Thomas Partey and Declan Rice, with their brilliant form under Mikel Arteta, will be the players to keep an eye on, while Liverpool will once again rely on Mohamed Salah in attack and Alexander-Arnold in defence to walk away with all three points against last season's runners-up.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Predicted playing 11

Arsenal playing 11 (probable): Raya; White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Partey, Rice, Trossard; Jesus, Havertz, Martinelli

Liverpool playing 11 (probable): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Arsenal vs Liverpool live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Arsenal vs Liverpool be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, October 27.

What time will Arsenal vs Liverpool start in India?

The match between Arsenal and Liverpool will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool in India?

The live telecast of the match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool in India?

The live streaming of the match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.