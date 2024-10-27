Premier League preview: West Ham vs Man United live time and streaming

The matchday nine action of the Premier League 2024-25 season is will continue on Sunday, October 27, with four big matches set to take place, one of which will be the match between West Ham and Manchester United. Both teams are struggling at the moment and are in 16th and 13th position in the points table, respectively.

West Ham, who signed some big names ahead of the season, will look to secure their first win in four games against the struggling United. On the other hand, the Red Devils will aim to restart their trophy hunt and secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season, as Ten Hag’s side have lost two of their recent encounters after winning in their latest Premier League campaign.

West Ham vs Manchester United: Head-to-head (last 5 games)

In the last five games between the two sides, Manchester United are leading the home team 3 to 1, with one match between them ending in a draw.

West Ham team news

West Ham will be missing forward Mohammed Kudus for today’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United due to suspension. Kudus received a red card during last weekend's 4-1 defeat against rivals Tottenham, following an altercation involving Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, and Pape Matar Sarr.

Manchester United team news

The Red Devils will be without Antony, who suffered an ankle sprain in his last Europa League game. Skipper Bruno Fernandes will be in the starting eleven.

West Ham vs Manchester United: Players to watch out for

For today’s clash, West Ham’s midfielder Lucas Paqueta and forward Jarrod Bowen will be the players to watch out for. Defender Wan-Bissaka will also catch the eyes of fans, as this will be his first match against his former side after joining West Ham earlier this year.

For United, forward Alejandro Garnacho and goalkeeper Andre Onana will be the players to watch, as these two have been carrying the Red Devils this season.

West Ham vs Manchester United: Predicted playing 11

West Ham playing 11(probables): Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio

Manchester United playing 11(probables): Onana; Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Ugarte; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

West Ham vs Manchester United live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will West Ham vs Manchester United be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between West Ham and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, October 27.

What time will West Ham vs Manchester United start in India?

The match between West Ham and Manchester United will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of West Ham vs Manchester United in India?

The live telecast of the match between West Ham and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of West Ham vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of the match between West Ham and Manchester United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.