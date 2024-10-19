Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The defending champions, Manchester City, will look to close the gap with table-toppers Liverpool as Premier League action resumes after the international break

Premier League 2024-25 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 3:38 PM IST
The English Premier League 2024-25 season is set to return to action after the international break on Saturday, October 19, with match week eight underway and teams battling to improve their position on the points table by securing wins in their respective matches.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool is currently leading the table with 18 points from seven games. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are chasing the table-toppers with 17 points each and are in second and third positions, respectively.

Chelsea and Aston Villa, with 14 points each from seven games, are fourth and fifth on the table, with Brighton (12 points) and Newcastle (12 points) having the chance to enter the top four after match week eight.

Premier League points table (After matchweek 7)
Rank Club Matches played Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals against Goal difference Points
1 Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13 2 11 18
2 Man City 7 5 2 0 17 8 9 17
3 Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15 6 9 17
4 Chelsea 7 4 2 1 16 8 8 14
5 Aston Villa 7 4 2 1 12 9 3 14
6 Brighton 7 3 3 1 13 10 3 12
7 Newcastle 7 3 3 1 8 7 1 12
8 Fulham 7 3 2 2 10 8 2 11
9 Tottenham 7 3 1 3 14 8 6 10
10 Nottm Forest 7 2 4 1 7 6 1 10
11 Brentford 7 3 1 3 13 13 0 10
12 West Ham 7 2 2 3 10 11 -1 8
13 Bournemouth 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2 8
14 Man United 7 2 2 3 5 8 -3 8
15 Leicester City 7 1 3 3 9 12 -3 6
16 Everton 7 1 2 4 7 15 -8 5
17 Ipswich Town 7 0 4 3 6 14 -8 4
18 Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5 10 -5 3
19 Southampton 7 0 1 6 4 15 -11 1
20 Wolves 7 0 1 6 9 21 -12 1

Race for the Premier League 2024-25 Golden Boot

Manchester City's Erling Haaland leads the goalscoring charts with 10 goals in seven matches this season. Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo share second place, both having netted six goals. Liverpool's Luis Diaz follows in third with five goals to his name.

Premier League Golden Boot race
Rank Player Club Nationality Goals
1 Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 10
2 Cole Palmer Chelsea England 6
2 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford Cameroon 6
4 Luis Diaz Liverpool Colombia 5
5 Chris Wood Nottingham Forest England 4
5 Danny Welbeck Brighton England 4
5 Jhon Duran Aston Villa Colombia 4
5 Kai Havertz Arsenal Germany 4
5 Liam Delap Ipswich Town England 4
5 Mohd Salah Ipswich Town England 4

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

