Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

The English Premier League 2024-25 season is set to return to action after the international break on Saturday, October 19, with match week eight underway and teams battling to improve their position on the points table by securing wins in their respective matches.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool is currently leading the table with 18 points from seven games. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are chasing the table-toppers with 17 points each and are in second and third positions, respectively.

