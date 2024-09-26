Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe to miss games, ruled out with hamstring injury

Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's medical services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg, Madrid said.

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 8:58 AM IST
Kylian Mbappe will be sidelined with a hamstring injury, Real Madrid said Wednesday.

Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's medical services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg, Madrid said. His progress will be monitored.

The club did not give a time frame for Mbappe's recovery, but he is set to miss at least Sunday's derby at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league. He could also miss France's Nations League matches against Israel in Budapest on Oct. 10 and away to Belgium four days later.

Madrid said the injury was diagnosed a day after the 3-2 win over Alaves in the Spanish league on Tuesday, when Mbappe scored his seventh goal since joining Madrid this season.

Mbappe asked to be substituted in the 80th minute. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had said after the game that the injury did not appear to be serious.

The France star has five goals in the Spanish league, one behind leading scorer Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona.


First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

