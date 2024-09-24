Liverpool FC sets target for Alisson's return from hamstring injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson aims to return to action this weekend, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday.

The Brazil international is recovering from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of Liverpool's English League Cup third-round match against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Back-up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson for the 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday and is set to retain his place against West Ham.

Alisson is getting there but I think this game is coming just a bit too early and we are looking at the weekend against Wolves, but it's going to be tight," Slot said. But, he will not be there tomorrow so Caoimh will be in goal."



Italian forward Federico Chiesa could make his first start for Liverpool against West Ham. Slot said the offseason signing is still working his way to full fitness.