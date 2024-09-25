Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Europa League 2024: Manchester United vs Twente live match time, streaming

Each of the 36 teams will compete in eight matches against different opponents, with four games played at home and four away. The outcomes of these matches will determine their positions in the league

Manchester United vs FC Twente
Manchester United vs FC Twente
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 8:20 AM IST
Manchester United will kick off their UEFA Europa League 2024/25 campaign against Dutch opponents FC Twente under the Old Trafford lights on September 25.
In search of another piece of silverware, the Red Devils will be looking to start the tournament on a high with a win in the first group-stage match.

UEFA Europa League New Format
 
Each of the 36 teams will compete in eight matches against different opponents, with four games played at home and four away. The outcomes of these matches will determine their positions in the league standings.

The top eight teams will secure direct qualification for the round of 16. Teams ranked 9th to 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout play-off to determine the remaining eight spots in the round of 16. Teams finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from the competition.

Manchester United vs FC Twente head-to-head
 

Both sides will be playing against each other for the first time in their history.

Manchester United team news
 
While Marcus Rashford will most likely return to the starting 11 on Wednesday night, Erik ten Hag might also play Rasmus Højlund from the start, considering his return to the pitch against Crystal Palace last weekend.

FC Twente team news
 
Michal Sadilek and Younes Taha won't be available for the Dutch side, with both of them ruled out for long periods.

Manchester United vs FC Twente playing 11

Manchester United playing 11 (probables): Onana (GK), Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee

FC Twente playing 11 (probables): Unnerstall (GK), van Rooij, Hilgers, Bruns, Salah-Eddine, Regeer, Eiting, Rots, Steijn, van Bergen, Lammers

Manchester United vs FC Twente Live Match Time (IST), Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will Manchester United vs FC Twente be played in the UEFA Europa League 2024?

The match between Manchester United and FC Twente will be played on Wednesday, September 25.

What time will Manchester United vs FC Twente start in India?
The match between Manchester United and FC Twente will start at 12:30 AM IST (Sept 26).

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester United vs FC Twente in India?
The live telecast of the match between Manchester United and FC Twente will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Manchester United vs FC Twente in India?
The live streaming of the match between Manchester United and FC Twente will be available on the SonyLIV app.
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 8:20 AM IST

