Leading goal scorers in Europe's top 5 football leagues this season

The 2024-25 football season is heading towards its final stage, and teams are going all out in hopes of winning the ultimate prize at the end of the season. The top five leagues in Europe—Premier League (England), Bundesliga (Germany), Serie A (Italy), La Liga (Spain), and Ligue 1 (France)—have all produced some quality games this season. The biggest credit for this goes to their goal-scoring stars, who are constantly breaching opposition defences in hopes of giving their respective teams a much-needed push in the title race. Today, we take a look at the top goal scorers of these leagues who are keeping fans on the edge with their eccentric play.

Premier League (England)

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool leads the Premier League goal-scoring chart with 19 goals from 22 matches, followed closely by Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who has netted 18 goals in 23 appearances. Alexander Isak of Newcastle United ranks third with 17 goals in 21 games. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), and Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) are tied with 14 goals each, showcasing strong performances for their respective teams. These players are key contributors to their clubs' attacking success.

Rank Player Nation Club Matches Goals 1 Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool FC 22 19 2 Erling Haaland Norway Manchester City 23 18 3 Alexander Isak Sweden, Eritrea Newcastle United 21 17 4 Chris Wood New Zealand Nottingham Forest 23 14 5 Cole Palmer England Chelsea FC 23 14 6 Bryan Mbeumo Cameroon, France Brentford FC 23 14 7 Justin Kluivert Netherlands, Suriname AFC Bournemouth 22 11 8 Yoane Wissa DR Congo, France Brentford FC 20 11 9 Ollie Watkins England Aston Villa 23 10 10 Matheus Cunha Brazil Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 10

La Liga (Spain)

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona leads La Liga with 17 goals in 20 matches, followed by Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, who has scored 15 goals in 19 appearances. Raphinha (FC Barcelona) ranks third with 12 goals in 21 matches. Ante Budimir of CA Osasuna has 10 goals, while Kike García (Deportivo Alavés) and Dodi Lukébakio (Sevilla FC) have both netted 9 goals. These players have been instrumental in their teams' attacking performances this season.

Rank Player Nation Club Matches Goals 1 Robert Lewandowski Poland FC Barcelona 20 17 2 Kylian Mbappé France, Cameroon Real Madrid 19 15 3 Raphinha Brazil, Italy FC Barcelona 21 12 4 Ante Budimir Croatia CA Osasuna 21 10 5 Kike García Spain Deportivo Alavés 20 9 6 Dodi Lukébakio Belgium, DR Congo Sevilla FC 21 9 7 Ayoze Pérez Spain Villarreal CF 14 8 8 Alexander Sørloth Norway Atlético de Madrid 18 8 9 Vinicius Junior Brazil, Spain Real Madrid 15 8 10 Giovani Lo Celso Argentina, Italy Real Betis Balompié 13 7

Bundesliga (Germany)

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich tops the Bundesliga goal-scoring chart with 17 goals in 17 matches, followed by Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt, who has 15 goals in 17 appearances. Patrik Schick of Bayer 04 Leverkusen ranks third with 13 goals in 16 matches. Jonathan Burkardt (1. FSV Mainz 05) has scored 12 goals, while Hugo Ekitiké (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Tim Kleindienst (Borussia Mönchengladbach) have both netted 11 goals. These players are making significant contributions to their teams' attacking strength.

Rank Player Nation Club Matches Goals 1 Harry Kane England Bayern Munich 17 17 2 Omar Marmoush Egypt, Canada Eintracht Frankfurt 17 15 3 Patrik Schick Czech Republic Bayer 04 Leverkusen 16 13 4 Jonathan Burkardt Germany 1.FSV Mainz 05 16 12 5 Hugo Ekitiké France, Cameroon Eintracht Frankfurt 18 11 6 Tim Kleindienst Germany Borussia Mönchengladbach 18 11 7 Jamal Musiala Germany, England Bayern Munich 16 9 8 Florian Wirtz Germany Bayer 04 Leverkusen 19 9 9 Jonas Wind Denmark VfL Wolfsburg 17 8 10 Ermedin Demirovic Bosnia-Herzegovina VfB Stuttgart 19 8

Serie A (Italy)

Mateo Retegui of Atalanta BC leads Serie A with 16 goals in 20 matches, closely followed by Marcus Thuram of Inter Milan, who has scored 13 goals in 21 appearances. Moise Kean of ACF Fiorentina is third with 12 goals in 20 matches. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC) has netted 10 goals in 19 games, while Romelu Lukaku (SSC Napoli) and Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) both have 9 goals. These players are playing a pivotal role in their teams' offensive performances in Serie A.

Rank Player Team Nation Matches Goals 1 Mateo Retegui Atalanta BC Italy 20 16 2 Marcus Thuram Inter Milan France 21 13 3 Moise Kean ACF Fiorentina Italy 20 12 4 Ademola Lookman Atalanta BC Nigeria 19 10 5 Romelu Lukaku SSC Napoli Belgium 20 9 6 Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Argentina 19 9 7 Artem Dovbyk AS Roma Ukraine 20 8 8 Sebastiano Esposito FC Empoli Italy 18 8 9 Lorenzo Lucca Udinese Calcio Italy 21 8 10 Riccardo Orsolini Bologna FC 1909 Italy 17 7

Ligue 1 (France)

Leading the pack of top goal scorers in Ligue 1 is Mason Greenwood from Olympique Marseille with 12 goals in 19 matches, followed closely by Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain, both with 11 goals. Jonathan David of LOSC Lille has also scored 11 goals in 18 matches, while Evann Guessand of OGC Nice rounds out the top five with 9 goals in 19 appearances.