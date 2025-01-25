Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League live match time and streaming

After a blistering start to the season, Manchester City appeared destined to challenge for a fifth consecutive Premier League title. However, an astonishing collapse to end 2024 has forced a dramatic shift in their ambitions for the campaign.

Though their domestic form has shown signs of recovery in the new year, Pep Guardiola's side now find themselves in fifth place, trailing their next opponents, Chelsea, by just a few points. City's confidence has taken a further hit after their midweek disaster in Paris, where they suffered a crushing defeat, leaving their Champions League hopes hanging in the balance.

On the other hand, Chelsea have had their own struggles but managed to get back on track with a vital 3-1 win over Wolves on Monday – their first league triumph since Christmas. Once seen as serious title contenders, the Blues have fallen from grace, with inconsistent performances dampening their ambitions. Now, their focus is firmly set on securing a top-four finish, with Enzo Maresca looking to build on the foundations laid by Mauricio Pochettino during his brief tenure at Stamford Bridge.

The last encounter between these two sides saw City cruising to a comfortable 2-0 victory on the opening weekend of the season, but with both teams in turbulent form, the stakes have never been higher for this clash.

Manchester City Team News

Manchester City have acted swiftly in the transfer market this winter, bringing in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Reis, all of whom could make their debuts this weekend. While these signings represent the long-term vision for the Cityzens, Pep Guardiola urgently needs their contributions now.

City's defense has been unsettled this season due to ongoing injury issues, and both Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are dealing with fitness concerns. Dias had to be substituted at half-time during the midweek loss to PSG, while Ake didn’t feature at all. Both players are doubtful for Saturday's match, although John Stones may make his return to the starting lineup.

Key midfielder Rodri remains sidelined, along with Oscar Bobb and Jeremy Doku. Meanwhile, Kyle Walker is set to depart for Milan.

Chelsea Team News

Romeo Lavia will miss Saturday's match against his former club as he's back on the sidelines.

Lavia joins Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile in the treatment room, while Mykhailo Mudryk serves a suspension.

Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernandez, who were both absent on Monday, will be evaluated before the match. Reece James is aiming for consecutive Premier League starts after making his return from injury.

Key battles to look out for

Rico Lewis vs Jadon Sancho: The Chelsea winger has caused Man City problems earlier from the flank when he was playing the Manchester derby and could be lethal from the left flank again. Lewis would have to vary of the English international tonight.

Josko Gvardiol vs Cole Palmer: The former City man always has the perfect incentive to play at the Etihad and is often proven to be Chelsea's main man in playmaking as well. Gvardiol would have to try and stop the delivious passes and crosses from the right hand side in order to prevent getting behind in the game.

Erling Haaland vs Colwill: He hasn't been firing on all cylinders but the Norwegian striker has to one of the most lethal targets to get a goal on any day. Colwill would have to try and outwit the striker in order to keep the ball from the back of the net tonight.

Manchester Ciy vs Chelsea playing 11

Manchester City playing 11 (probable): Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Stones, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland.

Chelsea playing 11 (probable): Sanchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League live telecast and live streaming details

When will Manchester City vs Chelsea be played in the Premier League 2024/25?

The match between Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

What time will Manchester City vs Chelsea start in India?

The match between Manchester City and Chelsea will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be available on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.