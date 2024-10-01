UEFA Champions League 2024: Arsenal vs PSG live match timings and streaming

Mikel Arteta will not take a risk by playing Calafiori after he injured his knee against Leicester and will opt for Ben White against PSG.
Odegaard's injury will see Jorginho play in the middle of the park.
PSG Team News
PSG winger Ousmane Dembele will miss the clash at the Emirates after disciplinary action was taken against him by manager Luis Enrique. Marco Asensio could feature for the French side in place of Dembele.
Arsenal vs PSG Playing 11
Arsenal playing 11 (probables): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Jorginho, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
PSG playing XI (probables): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian, Neves; Barcola, Asensio, Doue.
UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Arsenal vs PSG live telecast and streaming details
When will Arsenal play their UEFA Champions League match against PSG?
Arsenal vs PSG will be played on October 1 at the Emirates Stadium in London.
What time will Arsenal vs PSG begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?
The match will start late on Tuesday night at 12:30 AM (October 2) IST in India.
Where will the live telecast of Arsenal vs PSG be available in India?
The live telecast of Arsenal vs PSG will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the live streaming of Arsenal vs PSG be available in India?
The live streaming of Arsenal vs PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app.