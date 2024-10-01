UEFA Champions League 2024: Arsenal vs PSG live match timings and streaming

The second matchweek of the UEFA Champions League 2024 will see two European giants clash as Arsenal take on Paris Saint Germain on October 2 at 12:30 AM at the Emirates Stadium.

With both sides in search of their maiden title in Europe, it will be a tight game considering the qualities both teams possess. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With PSG still adjusting to the absence of Kylian Mbappe in their squad, Arsenal will be without their skipper Martin Odegaard, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Arsenal vs PSG Head-to-Head





ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League matches on Oct 1: Dortmund, City, and Barca in action Both sides have met just twice over the years, and both games ended in a draw. With nothing to separate the teams, this game will surely tip the scales in favour of one or the other.

More From This Section

Arsenal and PSG (Last 5 matches) Arsenal PSG Arsenal 4-2 Leicester PSG 3-1 Rennes Arsenal 5-1 Bolton Reims 1-1 PSG Man City 2-2 Arsenal PSG 1-0 Girona Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal PSG 3-1 Brest Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal Lille 1-3 PSG



Arsenal FC Team News

Mikel Arteta will not take a risk by playing Calafiori after he injured his knee against Leicester and will opt for Ben White against PSG.

Odegaard's injury will see Jorginho play in the middle of the park.

PSG Team News

PSG winger Ousmane Dembele will miss the clash at the Emirates after disciplinary action was taken against him by manager Luis Enrique. Marco Asensio could feature for the French side in place of Dembele.

Arsenal vs PSG Playing 11

Arsenal playing 11 (probables): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Jorginho, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

PSG playing XI (probables): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian, Neves; Barcola, Asensio, Doue.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Arsenal vs PSG live telecast and streaming details

When will Arsenal play their UEFA Champions League match against PSG?

Arsenal vs PSG will be played on October 1 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will Arsenal vs PSG begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?

The match will start late on Tuesday night at 12:30 AM (October 2) IST in India.

Where will the live telecast of Arsenal vs PSG be available in India?

The live telecast of Arsenal vs PSG will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of Arsenal vs PSG be available in India?

The live streaming of Arsenal vs PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app.