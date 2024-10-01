UEFA Champions League matches on Oct 1: Dortmund, City, and Barca in action

With another exciting UEFA Champions League matchday in store for the fans today, heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona, and other sides will be taking the pitch tonight.

The new league stage now features 36 teams taking part in a single league, where the top 8 teams will earn automatic qualification to the knockout stages. Teams ranked from 9th to 24th will have to secure qualification via a two-legged playoff against each other.

UEFA Champions League matches today Matches Date Time (IST) RB Salzburg vs Brest 01/10/24 22:30:00 VFB Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha 01/10/24 22:30:00 Dortmund vs Celtic 01/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 2) PSV vs Sporting 01/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 2) Slovan Bratislava vs Man City 01/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 2) Barcelona vs Young Boys 01/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 2) Leverkusen vs Milan 01/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 2) Inter vs Crvena Zvezda 01/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 2) Arsenal vs PSG 01/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 2)

Dortmund, City, and Barcelona in action

Last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, and FC Barcelona will be in action on matchweek 2 of the Champions League. While the German outfit will face Scottish side Celtic, English champions Manchester City will be taking on Slovan Bratislava away from home.

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will be taking on Young Boys at the Camp Nou in order to register their first win of the campaign after a shock defeat away to Monaco last time round.

Man City had played out a 0-0 goalless draw in their previous UCl fixture while Dortmund registered a comfortable 3-0 win against Club Brugge last time.

UEFA Champions League 2024 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the UEFA Champions League 2024 matchweek 2 begin?

UCL 2024 matches will start on Tuesday, October 1.

What time will the matches begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?

The matches will start on Tuesday night from 10:15 PM in India.

Where will the live telecast of UEFA Champions League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of UEFA Champions League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.