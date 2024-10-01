Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dembele left out of PSG game against Arsenal on disciplinary grounds

If someone does not comply with the requirements from the team, it means that they are not ready, PSG coach Luis Enrique said on Monday ahead of Tuesday's group match at Emirates Stadium.

Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele (Photo: @FCBarcelona)
AP paris
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
On the eve of Paris Saint-Germain's biggest match this season, forward Ousmane Dembele was left out of the squad to take on Arsenal in the Champions League and criticized for a lack of commitment.

It's such an important week, with such an important game coming up, we need every player to be fully available."

Enrique was questioned during a news conference about Dembele's absence in London after L'Equipe newspaper and RMC Sport media reported that he decided to snub the France player even though he is not injured.

Enrique did not give more details about the reasons but denied he had an argument with the forward. L'Equipe reported the duo verbally clashed after PSG's 3-1 win against Rennes in the French league over the weekend. Dembele delivered an assist during the match.

There is just a problem of commitment toward the team, it's not a problem between the player and the coach, Enrique said through a translator.

PSG traveled to London with 22 players but not Dembele, who has been a key element in PSG's unbeaten start to the season. In six Ligue 1 matches, Dembl has scored four goals and delivered three assists.

I took the best possible decision, Enrique said, adding he was supported in his choice by the club director.

PSG is unbeaten in all competitions. It beat Girona in its Champions League opener this month while Arsenal drew with Atalanta 0-0.

Enrique's other options up front to cover Dembl include Randal Kolo Muani and Dsir Dou.

"Other players will be able to take over," PSG right back Achraf Hakimi said. The most important thing in the team is the group, and our group is united.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

