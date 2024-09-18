UEFA Champions League matches on Sept 18: City, Barca and Arsenal in action

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2024 is here with another set of exciting matches between Europe's best football teams. Barcelona, Manchester City, and Arsenal will be in action tonight as teams look to secure their first three points.

This year, teams competing in the UEFA Champions League will play eight matches in the league stage, an increase from the three matches in the former group stage. With the total number of teams rising to 36, all teams will participate in a league format where the top eight will earn automatic qualification. Teams finishing between 9th and 24th will have to compete in a two-legged playoff to move on to the last 16 of the tournament.

Matches to be Played on September 18

UEFA Champions League 2024 matches today Matches Time (IST) Bologna vs Shaktar Donetsk 22:15:00 Sparta Praha vs RB Salzburg 22:15:00 PSG vs Girona 12:30 AM (Sept 19) Club Brugge vs Dortmund 12:30 AM (Sept 19) Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava 12:30 AM (Sept 19) Man City vs Inter 12:30 AM (Sept 19)

City, Barcelona, and Arsenal in Action Today

Former champions Manchester City, Barcelona, and Arsenal will take the field today in the biggest European club competition in the world. Pep Guardiola's men will be playing a repeat of the 2022 final as they take on Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the home support, it will be a tough fixture for City on the night. Spanish giants FC Barcelona will be travelling to Monaco for their first game and will hope to bring the three points home as well.

Meanwhile, UEFA Super Cup runner-up Atalanta will take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who will want to reach the business end of the competition again this season.

UEFA Champions League 2024 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

What time will the matches on September 18 begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?



The matches will start on Tuesday night from 10:15 PM IST in India.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2024 live telecast be available in India?



The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will UEFA Champions League 2024 live streaming be available in India?



The live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.