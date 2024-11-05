Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs AC Milan live match time, streaming

Ancelotti has won multiple Champions League titles with Real as well but hasn't had the best start to this season, with the new format presenting unique challenges for the 15-time winners.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
Matchweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2024 will see defending champions Real Madrid take on AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 5. Real manager Carlo Ancelotti will be no stranger to the Italian outfit, having won the UCL both as a player and manager for the Rossoneri in the past.
 
Check UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table here
 
Milan haven’t had a strong start to the tournament either, currently sitting in 25th position with just 1 win in 3 games so far.
 
Real Madrid vs Milan head-to-head
 
In terms of head-to-head stats, Madrid hold the edge over Milan, with 2 wins out of their last 5 encounters. Milan have 1 win, while the other 2 matches have ended in draws.
 
Real Madrid: 2 wins  

Milan: 1 win  
Draws: 2  
 
Real Madrid vs Milan form guide (Last 5 matches) 
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona Monza 0-1 Milan
Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund Milan 0-2 Napoli
Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid Milan 3-1 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal Milan 1-0 Udinese
Lille 1-0 Real Madrid Fiorentina 2-1 Milan
 
Real Madrid team news
 
With Madrid still missing Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, and Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo is set to return to the squad and could start alongside Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe at home tonight.
 
AC Milan team news
 
Alessandro Florenzi, Luka Jovic, Mattia Gabbia, and midfielder Ismail Bennacer are out for the Rossoneri. Fonseca welcomed Tammy Abraham back to the side; however, he is likely to start with Alvaro Morata, who is familiar with the conditions in Madrid.
 
Real Madrid vs Milan playing 11
 
Real Madrid playing 11 (probable): Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe.
 
Milan playing 11 (probable): Maignan; Royal, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao.
 
UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Real Madrid vs AC Milan live telecast and streaming details
 
When will Real Madrid play their UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan?  
Real Madrid vs AC Milan will be played on November 5 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.
 
What time will Real Madrid vs AC Milan begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?  
The match will start late on Tuesday night at 1:30 AM IST in India. (November 6)
 
Where will the live telecast of Real Madrid vs AC Milan be available in India?
The live telecast of Real Madrid vs AC Milan will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where will the live streaming of Real Madrid vs AC Milan be available in India?  
The live streaming of Real Madrid vs AC Milan will be available on the SonyLIV app.
First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

