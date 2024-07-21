Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / BCCI to provide Rs 8.5 cr to IOA for Paris Olympics: Secy Jay Shah

BCCI to provide Rs 8.5 cr to IOA for Paris Olympics: Secy Jay Shah

As many as 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris Olympics. There will also be 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent

Jay Shah, Amit Shah
As many as 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris Olympics. There will also be 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 9:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced financial assistance to the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes, contributing Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their campaign.

The Paris Games will begin from July 26.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on his 'X' account.
 

"To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!"

As many as 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris Olympics. There will also be 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

I had skills but Gautam bhai changed my mindset in KKR, says Harshit Rana

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic officially part ways

Edtech firm Byju's moves NCLAT against NCLT order, seeks urgent hearing

Byju's knocks at NCLAT door against NCLT's insolvency order in BCCI case

ICC AGM: Will Jay Shah take over as chairman or Barclay continue till 2025?

Topics :BCCI2024 Olympics

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story