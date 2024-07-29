Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics: South Korean athletes introduced as North Koreans, IOC apologises

Olympics: South Korean athletes introduced as North Koreans, IOC apologises

The International Olympic Committee attributed the mistake to a 'human error' and expressed deep regret over the incident

South Korean at Olympics
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Olympics organisers have issued a profound apology to South Korea for a ‘human error’ that led to its 143 athletes being misidentified as North Korean during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The mishap occurred on Friday as the South Korean athletes were showcased on a boat cruising along the River Seine. Both French and English announcements mistakenly identified them as representatives of the “People’s Democratic Republic of Korea”, the official name of North Korea. The correct name for South Korea is the “Republic of Korea”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This error is particularly sensitive given the enduring tensions between the two nations, which remain technically at war since the Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice but no peace treaty.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), personally apologised to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in a phone call on Sunday. According to an official statement, Bach “apologised sincerely for the mistake in the audio broadcast of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024... in which the team of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Korea ... was wrongly identified.”
 
The IOC attributed the mistake to a “human error” and expressed deep regret over the incident.

An immediate apology was also issued on the Olympics body’s official Korean-language account on X, previously known as Twitter. At a press conference on Saturday, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams described the incident as “clearly deeply regrettable” and extended a wholehearted apology.

South Korea’s Sports Ministry expressed its regret over the incorrect introduction of the South Korean delegation during the opening broadcast.

More From This Section

From Tokyo heartbreak to Paris bull's eye: Olympic journey of Manu Bhaker

Manu's efforts, Jaspal's blessings got us the medal: Shooter's parents

Olympics 2024: S Korea edges China to win 10th straight gold in archery

Cricket at Olympics: Heard players' conversations in dressing room - Dravid

Paris 2024: Harmeet's maiden Olympic campaign ends with 2nd round exit


South Korea has sent 143 athletes to compete in 21 events at the Paris Games. In contrast, North Korea has dispatched only 16 athletes, marking its return after skipping the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to Covid-19 concerns and subsequently being banned from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

This incident occurs amidst heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Recently, Pyongyang has sent thousands of garbage-laden balloons into South Korea, some of which have landed on the grounds of the presidential compound in Seoul. This action was reportedly in retaliation for a civilian campaign in South Korea that involved sending balloons carrying anti-North Korean propaganda across the border.

Amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang has intensified its provocations by dispatching thousands of trash-filled balloons into South Korean territory. Some of these balloons have recently landed on the grounds of the presidential compound in Seoul. This provocative gesture is believed to be a response to a South Korean civilian initiative that involved sending balloons carrying anti-North Korean messages across the border.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

Paris Olympics 2024: Google Doodle celebrates artistic gymnastics today

Paris Olympics: Lakshya's win over Cordon deleted as his opponent withdraws

Paris Olympics: Andy Murray's tennis career extended with doubles win

Female Olympians hit fashion runway in Paris to celebrate gender parity

Topics :OlympicsNorth KoreaSouth KoreaIOCBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story