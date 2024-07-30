Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 30, live time (IST), streaming

Day 4 will see manu Bhaker and Sarabjot bronze in the 10m air pistol bronze medal match. Indian hockey team take on Ireland in their pool B match. Satwik and Chirag will be taking on Indonesia.

India at Paris Olympics 2024: India matches on July 30

India at Paris Olympics 2024: India matches on July 30

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker will have another opportunity to bring glory to her country. The women's 10m air pistol bronze medallist will compete for another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, with India aiming for their second medal on July 30.

It is also a significant day for Indian hockey, as Harmanpreet Singh's team will face Ireland in their third game at 4:45 PM IST. India managed a hard-fought draw against Argentina in their second Pool B match. Satwik and Chirag will also be in action after their match was cancelled on Day 3. The Indian shuttlers will face the Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the men’s doubles event.

Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Several Indian boxers will be competing today, including Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, and Preeti Pawar, all vying for a place in the next rounds. The individual archery events for both men and women will commence on July 30, with Dhiraj Bommadevera, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur participating in their respective events.

Having failed to advance to the semi-finals in the team events, the archers will be focused on securing a podium finish in the individual competitions.

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 30
Indian events Athletes Time (IST)
Shooting (Women’s trap qualification) Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh 12:30
Shooting (10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match) Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh vs Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho 13:00
Archery (Women’s individual event) Ankita Bhakat vs Wioleta Myszor (Poland); Bhajan Kaur vs Syifa Nurafifah (Indonesia) 17:14 onwards
Hockey India vs Ireland Pool B match 16:45:00
Badminton (Men;s doubles group stage match) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 17:30:00
Badminton (Women’s doubles group stage match) Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu (Australia) 18:20:00
Boxing (51kg Round of 16) Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) 19:16:00
Boxing (57kg Round of 32) Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Phillipines) 21:24:00
Archery (Men’s individual event) Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li (Czech Republic) 22:46:00
Boxing (54kg category Round of 16) Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda (Colombia) 00:22 (31st July)


Which TV channels will live telecast the July 30, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
 
In 2024, the Paris Olympics will be shown live on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.
 

More From This Section

Olympics 2024: Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final

Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes first woman shooter to win medal

Olympics 2024: Ponnappa-Crasto stare at early exit after group stage defeat

High stake matches await men's basketball teams in Paris Olympics

Olympics 2024: Will Manu Bhaker win second Bronze for India on July 30?

Where to watch live streaming of the July 30, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
 
The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 3: Alcaraz wins men's singles match

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower stadium draws crowds for social media post

Olympic 2024: Freestyle BMX star Hannah Roberts aims for gold in Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Google Doodle celebrates artistic gymnastics today

Vandalism hits communication lines in France during Paris Olympics

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Indian Hockey Team boxing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVETeflon FluGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon