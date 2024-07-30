Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 30, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker will have another opportunity to bring glory to her country. The women's 10m air pistol bronze medallist will compete for another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, with India aiming for their second medal on July 30.





Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY It is also a significant day for Indian hockey, as Harmanpreet Singh's team will face Ireland in their third game at 4:45 PM IST. India managed a hard-fought draw against Argentina in their second Pool B match. Satwik and Chirag will also be in action after their match was cancelled on Day 3. The Indian shuttlers will face the Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the men’s doubles event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Several Indian boxers will be competing today, including Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, and Preeti Pawar, all vying for a place in the next rounds. The individual archery events for both men and women will commence on July 30, with Dhiraj Bommadevera, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur participating in their respective events.

Having failed to advance to the semi-finals in the team events, the archers will be focused on securing a podium finish in the individual competitions.



Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 30 Indian events Athletes Time (IST) Shooting (Women’s trap qualification) Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh 12:30 Shooting (10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match) Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh vs Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho 13:00 Archery (Women’s individual event) Ankita Bhakat vs Wioleta Myszor (Poland); Bhajan Kaur vs Syifa Nurafifah (Indonesia) 17:14 onwards Hockey India vs Ireland Pool B match 16:45:00 Badminton (Men;s doubles group stage match) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 17:30:00 Badminton (Women’s doubles group stage match) Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu (Australia) 18:20:00 Boxing (51kg Round of 16) Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) 19:16:00 Boxing (57kg Round of 32) Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Phillipines) 21:24:00 Archery (Men’s individual event) Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li (Czech Republic) 22:46:00 Boxing (54kg category Round of 16) Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda (Colombia) 00:22 (31st July)



Which TV channels will live telecast the July 30, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?



In 2024, the Paris Olympics will be shown live on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.



Where to watch live streaming of the July 30, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?



The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.