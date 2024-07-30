Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Manu, Sarabjot's Bronze medal match at 1 PM IST
Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: In 10m air pistol event, Manu and Sarabjot's Bronze medal match starts at 1 PM. IND vs IRE hockey match begins at 4:45 PM. Check Paris 2024 live score & medal update here
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
On Day 4 of Paris Olympics 2024, all eyes will be once again on Manu Bhaker, who aims to become first Indian woman to win two medals in an Summer Olympics, when she will team up with Sarabjot for 10m Air Pistol Mixed team shooting event today. Manu & Sarabjot's Bronze medal match is against South Korea.
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
Meanwhile, Indian men's hockey team will be eyeing a victory against Ireland. The India vs Ireland hockey match will begin at 4:45 PM IST. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim to seal a berth in next round, when they will be up against Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia at 5:30 PM IST.
Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar will be also in action in different category bouts throughout the day.
India's Day 4 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024
|India Paris Olympics 2024 schedule today
|Event
|Indian athletes in action on July 30
|Time
|Result
|Shooting
|Trap Men's Qualification
|Prithviraj Tondaiman
|12:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Trap Women's Qualification
|Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari
|12:30 PM IST
|TBD
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
|India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea
|1PM IST
|TBD
|Hockey
|Men's Pool B Match
|India vs Ireland
|4:45 PM IST
|TBD
|Archery
|Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round
|Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur
|5:15 PM IST onwards
|TBD
|Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|10:45pm
|TBD
|Badminton
|Men's doubles (Group stage)
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)
|5:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Doubles (Group stage)
|Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia)
|6:20 PM IST
|TBD
|Boxing
|Men's 51kg Round of 16
|Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia)
|7:15 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 57kg Round of 32
|Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)
|9:25 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 54kg Round of 16
|Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia)
|1:20 AM IST (July 31)
|TBD
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 4 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on July 30 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Stay tuned for India events live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here
11:38 AM
Can Manu bhaker Inspire India to another bronze medal?
Wiping off the bad memories of the Tokyo 2020 Games, Manu Bhaker won a historic bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event and won India their first medal in Paris. She will be raring to go in yet another medal match and will be pose a definite threat to the Koreans.
At the young age of 22, Manu has already amassed a commendable collection of medals, including a World Championships gold medal. However, she considers her greatest achievement to be Olympics bronze medal, which has etched her name in India's history books.
11:16 AM
Day 4 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Will Manu gets historic double today?
Becoming the first ever Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympic Games, Manu Bhaker will be walking in with a high morale for the second bronze medal. The Indian shooting duo qualified for the match after finishing third in the qualification round with a score of 580, just one point below the second-placed team.
If Manu Bhaker wins today's bronze medal match, then she will become first Indian woman to win two medals in one Summer Olympic Games.
Their bronze medal match oppoenents will be South Korea's Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho. India's other team in the event, consisting of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema missed out on the finals. They finished 10th in the qualification round.
11:12 AM
Paris Olympics 2024: India matches LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker, alongwith Sarabjot Singh will be vying for a Bronze medal today at 1 PM IST today.
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:13 AM IST