Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Manu, Sarabjot's Bronze medal match at 1 PM IST





On Day 4 of Paris Olympics 2024, all eyes will be once again on Manu Bhaker, who aims to become first Indian woman to win two medals in an Summer Olympics, when she will team up with Sarabjot for 10m Air Pistol Mixed team shooting event today. Manu & Sarabjot's Bronze medal match is against South Korea.

Meanwhile, Indian men's hockey team will be eyeing a victory against Ireland. The India vs Ireland hockey match will begin at 4:45 PM IST. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim to seal a berth in next round, when they will be up against Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia at 5:30 PM IST.

Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar will be also in action in different category bouts throughout the day.

India's Day 4 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024

India Paris Olympics 2024 schedule today Event Indian athletes in action on July 30 Time Result Shooting Trap Men's Qualification Prithviraj Tondaiman 12:30 PM IST TBD Trap Women's Qualification Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari 12:30 PM IST TBD 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea 1PM IST TBD Hockey Men's Pool B Match India vs Ireland 4:45 PM IST TBD Archery Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur 5:15 PM IST onwards TBD Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Dhiraj Bommadevara 10:45pm TBD Badminton Men's doubles (Group stage) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) 5:30 PM IST TBD Women's Doubles (Group stage) Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) 6:20 PM IST TBD Boxing Men's 51kg Round of 16 Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) 7:15 PM IST TBD Women's 57kg Round of 32 Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) 9:25 PM IST TBD Women's 54kg Round of 16 Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) 1:20 AM IST (July 31) TBD

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 4 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on July 30 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.



