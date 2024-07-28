Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 28, live time (IST), streaming





Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY After a mixed day in terms of results on Day 1, India will continue their Olympics campaign on Day 2 on Sunday. Manu Bhaker, who finished third in the women's 10m air pistol qualification round on Saturday, will play in the finals at 15:30 IST. Apart from her, Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita will be in action in the women's 10m air rifle event, while Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh will place their medal bid in the men's 10m air rifle event.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will also start her campaign on Sunday in her first round in hopes of completing her Olympic medals hat-trick at 12:50 PM IST, while HS Prannoy will start his journey in men’s singles competition at 8 PM IST. India’s one of the biggest medal prospects, Nikhat Zareen, will also start her campaign in the women’s 50kg boxing event at 3:50 PM IST.





Complete July 28 schedule of India at the Paris Olympics 2024



Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 28 Indian events Athletes Time (IST) Shooting (10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification) Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita 12:45 PM IST Badminton (Women's Singles) PV Sindhu vs A Razzaq (Mdv) 12:50 PM IST Table Tennis (Women's Singles) Sreeja Akula vs C Kallberg (Sweden) 2:15 PM IST Shooting (10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification) Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh 2:45 PM IST Table Tennis (Men's Singles) Achanta Sharath Kamal vs D Kozul (Slov) 3:00 PM IST Shooting (10m Air Pistol Women's Finals) Manu Bhaker 3:30 PM IST Boxing (Women's 50kg) Nikhat Zareen vs M Kloetzer (Germany) 3:50 PM IST Table Tennis (Women's Singles) Manika Batra vs A Hursey (Great Britain) 4:30 PM IST Archery (Women's Team) Team India (Ankita, Deepika and Bhajan) 5:45 PM IST (final at 8:18 PM IST) Badminton (Men's Singles) HS Prannoy vs F Roth (Germany) 8:00 PM IST Table Tennis (Men's Singles) Harmeet Desai 11:30 PM IST



In table tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai will be featured in the men’s singles competition, while Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra will play in the women’s singles competition. Indian women’s archery team Deepika, Ankita, and Bhajan will play their quarterfinal match after securing direct qualification for the knockout stages. The men's doubles tennis match of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will also be live on Day 2 of Paris Olympics 2024.Complete July 28 schedule of India at the Paris Olympics 2024

Which TV channels will live telecast the July 28, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels will all broadcast the Paris Olympics live in 2024.

Where to watch live streaming of the July 28, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The Jio Cinema app and website will offer live streaming of the 2024 Paris Olympics.