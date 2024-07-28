Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Will Manu Bhaker open India medal account today?





Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY On the Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024, India's hopes are pinned on Manu Bhaker to open the medal account as she will be in action in Women's 10m Air Pistol shooting final today at 3:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, a medal is also expected from Women's team archery, consisting of Ankita, Deepika and Bhajan. The Women's team archery event final is scheduled to take place at 8:18 PM IST. The Indian will be in action only if they qualify for the finals.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu will begin her quest to become first Indian athlete to win three consecutive medals at Olympics, when she takes on FN Abdul Razzaq of Maldives at 12:50 PM IST. In men's singles Badminton, HS Prannoy will take on Germany's Fabian Roth at 8 PM IST.





India's Day 2 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024



India's schedule and timetable on July 28 at Paris Olympics 2024 Events India athlete's matches Time Result Badminton Women's Singles (Group stage) PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) 12.50 PM IST TBD Men's Singles (Group stage) Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) 8.00 PM IST TBD Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification Elavenil Valarivan 12.45 PM IST TBD Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta 2.45 PM IST TBD Women's 10m Air Pistol Final Manu Bhaker 3.30 PM IST TBD Rowing Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2) Balraj Panwar 1.18 PM IST TBD Table tennis Women's Singles (Round 2) Sreeja Akula vs Christina Kllberg (Sweden) 12.15 PM IST onwards TBD Women's Singles (Round 2) Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) 12.15 PM IST onwards TBD Men's Singles (Round 2) Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) 3.00 PM IST onwards TBD Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2) Srihari Nataraj 3.16 PM IST TBD Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1) Dhinidhi Desinghu 3.30 PM IST TBD Archery Women's Team (Quarter-finals) India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands 5.45 PM IST TBD Women's Team (Semi-finals) India (if qualified) 7.17 PM IST onwards TBD Women's Team (medal rounds) India (if qualified) 8.18 PM IST onwards TBD

India star boxer Nikhat Zareen will also begin her maiden Olympics campaign today, when she locks horns with Germany's M Kloetzer at 3:50 PM IST. In Table Tennis singles' event, Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will begin their campaign today.

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 2 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on July 28 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.