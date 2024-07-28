Business Standard
Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Will Manu Bhaker open India medal account today?

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Manu Bhaker will look to open India's medal account today. Her 10m Air Pistol shooting event will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Check Paris 2024 live Medal tally updates here

India at Olympics 2024 on Day 2: India matches results on July 28 live coverage

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE UPDATES

On the Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024, India's hopes are pinned on Manu Bhaker to open the medal account as she will be in action in Women's 10m Air Pistol shooting final today at 3:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, a medal is also expected from Women's team archery, consisting of Ankita, Deepika and Bhajan. The Women's team archery event final is scheduled to take place at 8:18 PM IST. The Indian will be in action only if they qualify for the finals. 

Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu will begin her quest to become first Indian athlete to win three consecutive medals at Olympics, when she takes on FN Abdul Razzaq of Maldives at 12:50 PM IST. In men's singles Badminton, HS Prannoy will take on Germany's Fabian Roth at 8 PM IST. 

India star boxer Nikhat Zareen will also begin her maiden Olympics campaign today, when she locks horns with Germany's M Kloetzer at 3:50 PM IST. In Table Tennis singles' event, Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will begin their campaign today.

India's Day 2 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024

India's schedule and timetable on July 28 at Paris Olympics 2024
Events India athlete's matches Time Result
Badminton
Women's Singles (Group stage) PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) 12.50 PM IST TBD
Men's Singles (Group stage) Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) 8.00 PM IST TBD
Shooting
Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification Elavenil Valarivan 12.45 PM IST TBD
Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta 2.45 PM IST TBD
Women's 10m Air Pistol Final Manu Bhaker 3.30 PM IST TBD
Rowing
Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2) Balraj Panwar 1.18 PM IST TBD
Table tennis
Women's Singles (Round 2) Sreeja Akula vs Christina Kllberg (Sweden) 12.15 PM IST onwards TBD
Women's Singles (Round 2) Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) 12.15 PM IST onwards TBD
Men's Singles (Round 2) Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) 3.00 PM IST onwards TBD
Swimming
Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2) Srihari Nataraj 3.16 PM IST TBD
Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1) Dhinidhi Desinghu 3.30 PM IST TBD
Archery
Women's Team (Quarter-finals) India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands 5.45 PM IST TBD
Women's Team (Semi-finals) India (if qualified) 7.17 PM IST onwards TBD
Women's Team (medal rounds) India (if qualified) 8.18 PM IST onwards TBD

 

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 2 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on July 28 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

11:48 AM

Day 2 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India's medal matches today

Event Indian athletes Time
Women's 10m Air Pistol Final Manu Bhaker 3.30 PM IST
Women's Team (Quarter-finals) - Archery India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands 5.45 PM IST
Women's Team (Semi-finals) - Archery India (if qualified) 7.17 PM IST onwards
Women's Team (medal rounds) - Archery India (if qualified) 8.18 PM IST onwards

11:45 AM

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 action. India's hopes of first medal in 2024 Olympics are pinned on Manu Bhaker, who will be competing in 10m Air Pistol. Archery women's team will be in action later in the day.
Topics : PV Sindhu 2024 Olympics Olympics Badminton Tennis

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

