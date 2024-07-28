Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Will Manu Bhaker open India medal account today?
On the Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024, India's hopes are pinned on Manu Bhaker to open the medal account as she will be in action in Women's 10m Air Pistol shooting final today at 3:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, a medal is also expected from Women's team archery, consisting of Ankita, Deepika and Bhajan. The Women's team archery event final is scheduled to take place at 8:18 PM IST. The Indian will be in action only if they qualify for the finals.
Meanwhile, PV Sindhu will begin her quest to become first Indian athlete to win three consecutive medals at Olympics, when she takes on FN Abdul Razzaq of Maldives at 12:50 PM IST. In men's singles Badminton, HS Prannoy will take on Germany's Fabian Roth at 8 PM IST.
India star boxer Nikhat Zareen will also begin her maiden Olympics campaign today, when she locks horns with Germany's M Kloetzer at 3:50 PM IST. In Table Tennis singles' event, Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will begin their campaign today.
|India's schedule and timetable on July 28 at Paris Olympics 2024
|Events
|India athlete's matches
|Time
|Result
|Badminton
|Women's Singles (Group stage)
|PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives)
|12.50 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Singles (Group stage)
|Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany)
|8.00 PM IST
|TBD
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification
|Elavenil Valarivan
|12.45 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification
|Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta
|2.45 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 10m Air Pistol Final
|Manu Bhaker
|3.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Rowing
|Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2)
|Balraj Panwar
|1.18 PM IST
|TBD
|Table tennis
|Women's Singles (Round 2)
|Sreeja Akula vs Christina Kllberg (Sweden)
|12.15 PM IST onwards
|TBD
|Women's Singles (Round 2)
|Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain)
|12.15 PM IST onwards
|TBD
|Men's Singles (Round 2)
|Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia)
|3.00 PM IST onwards
|TBD
|Swimming
|Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2)
|Srihari Nataraj
|3.16 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1)
|Dhinidhi Desinghu
|3.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Archery
|Women's Team (Quarter-finals)
|India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands
|5.45 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Team (Semi-finals)
|India (if qualified)
|7.17 PM IST onwards
|TBD
|Women's Team (medal rounds)
|India (if qualified)
|8.18 PM IST onwards
|TBD
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 2 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on July 28 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Day 2 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India's medal matches today
|Event
|Indian athletes
|Time
|Women's 10m Air Pistol Final
|Manu Bhaker
|3.30 PM IST
|Women's Team (Quarter-finals) - Archery
|India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands
|5.45 PM IST
|Women's Team (Semi-finals) - Archery
|India (if qualified)
|7.17 PM IST onwards
|Women's Team (medal rounds) - Archery
|India (if qualified)
|8.18 PM IST onwards
India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 action. India's hopes of first medal in 2024 Olympics are pinned on Manu Bhaker, who will be competing in 10m Air Pistol. Archery women's team will be in action later in the day.
