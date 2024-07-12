Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during the sailing competition

Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during the sailing competition

Marit Bouwmeester is returning for her fourth Games in the ILCA 6, formerly known as laser, after a bronze in Tokyo, gold in Rio de Janeiro and silver in London

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Sailing
The once-dominant U.S. Olympic sailing team has been in a persistent slump since the 2012 Games, but it's looking for redemption. | Photo: Reuters
AP Paris
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A roadmap to follow for the sailing competition at the Paris Games:

Athletes to Watch

Marit Bouwmeester, Netherlands: She's returning for her fourth Games in the ILCA 6, formerly known as laser, after a bronze in Tokyo, gold in Rio de Janeiro and silver in London.

Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, Brazil: They won gold medals at the last two Olympics in the women's skiff known as 49erFX. They face stiff competition from Dutch duo Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz, the current world champions, and Sweden's team of Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler, world champions in 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Max Maeder, Singapore: At only 17, he's widely considered the man to beat in kitesurfing.

Stu McNay, United States: The 42-year-old McNay has competed in the past four Olympics and will race in Marseille in the mixed dinghy known as 470 together with Lara Dallman-Weiss. The reigning world champions in this new Olympic event are Spain's Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman.

Daniela Moroz, United States: The San Francisco Bay area native has won six world championships in kitesurfing.

Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, Italy: The gold medalists in Tokyo in the Nacra 17 are the current world champions, too. But their training partners, Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet, are also vying for the top of the podium.

More From This Section

Russia war threatens Ukraine's Olympic future; a young gymnast offers hope

Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu to be flag bearer, Narang to be Chef de Mission

Ukrainian high jumper keeps her eye on raised bar, but mind remains on war

Paris 2024: Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run at her 3rd Olympics

2024 Olympics Swimming: France's Lon Marchand may emerge champion

Erwan Fischer and Clment Pquin, France: The 2024 world champions in the 49er are looking for a home Olympic medal.

Storylines to Follow

Kitesurfing is a new sport at these Games for men and women and the athletes will compete at some of the fastest speeds of any Olympic sports in the open sea.

Windsurfing-iQFOiL is also new, adding a foil to the board that has made it a much faster event and opened up the competition. The other events are men's and women's dinghy and skiff plus two mixed races dinghy and multihull.
 

US redemption, British dominance?

The once-dominant U.S. Olympic sailing team has been in a persistent slump since the 2012 Games, but it's looking for redemption with veterans like Stu McNay (mixed 470s) and six-time world champion Daniela Moroz (kitesurfing). Meanwhile, Britain, which overtook the U.S. on the all-time sailing medals table, has podium prospects across several events.

Key Dates

Racing starts July 28 in Marseille. The last day of finals is Aug. 8, for men's and women's kitesurfing. The other medal race days: Aug. 1 for the 49er and 49erFX; Aug. 2 for men's and women's windsurfing; Aug. 6 for the ILCA 6 and ILCA 7; and Aug. 7 for the mixed boats, 470 and Nacra 17.

Reigning ChampionsWomen's dinghy: Anne-Marie Rindom, Denmark.

Women's skiff: Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, Brazil.

Men's dinghy: Matt Wearn, Australia.

Men's skiff: Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell, Britain.

Mixed multihull: Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, Italy.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris 2024: What to know, who to watch during beach volleyball competition

Paris 2024: US gymnast Chiles' long journey back to Oly is rooted in joy

Paris 2024: US swimmer Ryan Murphy aims to reclaim top spot on medal podium

Expecting Aditi to win a medal at Paris Olympics, says PGTI head Kapil Dev

Olympics Cell clears proposals for equipment of Paris-bound athletes

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympicsSolo sailing

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story