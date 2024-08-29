Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 29, live time, streaming

On Day 1 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, Aruna Tanwar (Para Taekwondo) and Jyoti Gaderiya (Women’s C1-3 300m individual pursuit event in Para-Cycling) will be in action. Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on the para-badminton contingent, which will kick off the action-filled day for India.





ALSO READ: Paralympics 2024: India's contingent list The first match of the day will be an all-Indian match in the para-badminton mixed doubles group stage between Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan Thusimathi, taking on Suhas Lalinakere and Palak Kohli in the SL3-SU5 category from noon IST. At 12:40 PM IST, Sivarajan Solamani and Sivan Nithya Sre will compete in the mixed doubles SH6 category. Mandeep Kaur and Mansi Joshi will compete in the women's singles SL3 and SL4 events, respectively. Suhas Lalinakere and Hikmat Ramdini will be in action in the men's singles SL3 and SL4 events, respectively.