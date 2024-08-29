Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 29, live time, streaming

On Day 1 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, Aruna Tanwar (Para Taekwondo) and Jyoti Gaderiya (Women’s C1-3 300m individual pursuit event in Para-Cycling) will be in action. Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on the para-badminton contingent, which will kick off the action-filled day for India.
The first match of the day will be an all-Indian match in the para-badminton mixed doubles group stage between Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan Thusimathi, taking on Suhas Lalinakere and Palak Kohli in the SL3-SU5 category from noon IST. At 12:40 PM IST, Sivarajan Solamani and Sivan Nithya Sre will compete in the mixed doubles SH6 category. Mandeep Kaur and Mansi Joshi will compete in the women’s singles SL3 and SL4 events, respectively. Suhas Lalinakere and Hikmat Ramdini will be in action in the men’s singles SL3 and SL4 events, respectively.
Jyoti Gaderia (Para-cycling), Sheetal Devi, Sarita, and Harvinder Singh (Para-archery) will be other Indians in action today.
|India at Paralympics 2024 on August 29
|Time
|Sports
|Event and Indian para athletes in action
|12 PM
|Para badminton
|Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Suhas Yathiraj-Palak Kohli - Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match
|12 PM
|Para badminton
|Suhas Yathiraj vs Hikmat Ramdani (Indonesia) - Men's singles SL4 group stage match
|12 PM
|Para badminton
|Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan vs Miles Krajewski-Jayci Simon (USA) - Mixed doubles SH6 group stage
|Not before 2 PM
|Para badminton
|Mandeep Kaur vs Eniola Bolaji of Nigeria in women's singles SL3 group stage match
|Not before 2 PM
|Para badminton
|Manasi Joshi vs Qonitah Syakuroh - Women's singles - SL3 group stage match
|Not before 2:40 PM
|Para badminton
|Sukant Kadam vs Md. Amin Burhanuddin of Malaysia - men's singles SL4 - group stage match
|Not before 3:20 PM
|Para badminton
|Tarun Dhillon vs Rogerio de Oliveira of Brazil - men's singles - SL4 group match
|Not before 4 PM
|Para badminton
|Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar - men's singles - SL3 group stage match
|7:30 PM
|Para badminton
|Manisha Ramdass vs Maud Lefort of France - women's singles - SU5 group stage match
|7:30 PM
|Para badminton
|Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Subhan of Indonesia - men's singles - SH6 group stage match
|7:30 PM
|Para badminton
|Nithya Sre Sivan vs Jayci Simon of the USA - women's singles - SH6 group stage match
|Not before 10:10 PM
|Para badminton
|Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Hikmat Ramdani-Leani Oktila - mixed doubles - SL3-SU5 group stage match
|Not before 10:50 PM
|Para badminton
|Palak Kohli-Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur-Faustine Noel of France - mixed doubles - SL3-SU5 group stage match
|Not before 4:40 PM
|Para badminton
|Palak Kohli vs Milena Surreau of France - women's singles - SL4 group stage match
|Not before 5:20 PM
|Para badminton
|Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Rosa de Marco of Italy - women's singles - SU5 group stage match
|1:30 PM
|Para taekwondo
|Aruna Tanwar vs Nurcihan Ekinci of Turkey - Women's K44-47kg round of 16 (Medal matches to start around 10:40 PM)
|4:25 PM
|Para cycling
|Jyoti Gaderiya - women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualification (Bronze and gold medal races in this event will start around 7:55 PM)
|4:30 PM
|Para archery
|Sheetal Devi and Sarita - women's individual compound ranking round
|4:30 PM
|Para archery
|Harvinder Singh in men's individual recurve ranking round
|8:30 PM
|Para archery
|Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami - men's individual compound ranking round
|8:30 PM
|Para archery
|Pooja - women's individual recurve ranking round
Paris Paralympics 2024 live streaming and telecast in India
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 29, Paris Paralympics 2024 matches in India?
There is no live telecast of Paris Paralympics Games in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 29, Paris Paralympics 2024 matches in India?
Jio Cinema will live stream the Paris Paralympics 2024 matches in India.