Paralympics 2024: India's contingent, schedule, and live streaming details

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is set to begin in the City of Love, Paris, from August 28 to September 8. It will be the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games for differently-abled athletes from around the globe. India is sending its largest-ever contingent to Paris, with 84 athletes competing across 12 sports, including 38 female and 46 male athletes. In the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, India sent 54 athletes, including 14 female and 40 male athletes, winning 19 medals in total.

The Indian team will compete in three new sports: para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo, expanding the country’s participation to 12 sports in 2024. The president of the Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhanjharia, said India hopes to win at least 25 medals in Paris. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Athletes to look out for

Sumit Antil, the champion in men’s F64 javelin throw, holds the world record with a remarkable throw of 73.29 metres. He will also be the only Indian athlete in the 2024 Paris Paralympics defending his gold medal. Avani Lekhara, who made history as the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in shooting, will compete in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Meanwhile, Bhavina Patel, India’s first Paralympic medallist in table tennis, will participate in both women’s singles and doubles events.

Full list of Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Sport Athletes Para Archery Harvinder Singh, Pooja, Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami, Sarita, Sheetal Devi Para Athletics Sumit Antil, Bhagyashri Jadhav Para Badminton Krishna Nagar, Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar, Sivarajan Solaimlai, Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Nithya Sre Sumathi Sivan, Palak Kohli, Thulasimathi Murugesan Para Cycling Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gajeriya Para Rowing Anita, K. Narayana Para Shooting Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal Para Swimming Suyash Jadhav Para Table Tennis Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel Blind Judo Kapil Parmar, Kokila Wheelchair Fencing Chandeep Singh

Full schedule for India at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Date Event Athletes Aug-29 Para Archery Harvinder Singh, Pooja Aug-30 Para Swimming Suyash Jadhav Aug-31 Para Athletics Sumit Antil, Bhagyashri Jadhav Sep-01 Para Table Tennis Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel Sep-02 Para Badminton Krishna Nagar, Suhas Yathiraj Sep-03 Para Shooting Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal Sep-04 Para Rowing Anita, K. Narayana Sep-05 Para Cycling Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gajeriya Sep-06 Blind Judo Kapil Parmar, Kokila Sep-07 Wheelchair Fencing Chandeep Singh

When will the 2024 Paris Paralympics begin?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will begin on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

How many athletes are in the Indian contingent for the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The Indian contingent will have 84 athletes competing across 12 sports at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Which TV channels will live telecast the 2024 Paris Paralympics in India?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be telecast live on Sports 18 Networks in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Paris Paralympics in India?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.