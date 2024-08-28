Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paralympics 2024: India's contingent, schedule, and live streaming details

Paralympics 2024: India's contingent, schedule, and live streaming details

The president of the Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhanjharia, said India hopes to win at least 25 medals in Paris

India at Paralympics 2024

India at Paralympics 2024

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is set to begin in the City of Love, Paris, from August 28 to September 8. It will be the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games for differently-abled athletes from around the globe. India is sending its largest-ever contingent to Paris, with 84 athletes competing across 12 sports, including 38 female and 46 male athletes. In the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, India sent 54 athletes, including 14 female and 40 male athletes, winning 19 medals in total.

The Indian team will compete in three new sports: para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo, expanding the country’s participation to 12 sports in 2024. The president of the Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhanjharia, said India hopes to win at least 25 medals in Paris.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Athletes to look out for

Sumit Antil, the champion in men’s F64 javelin throw, holds the world record with a remarkable throw of 73.29 metres. He will also be the only Indian athlete in the 2024 Paris Paralympics defending his gold medal. Avani Lekhara, who made history as the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in shooting, will compete in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Meanwhile, Bhavina Patel, India’s first Paralympic medallist in table tennis, will participate in both women’s singles and doubles events.

Full list of Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Sport Athletes
Para Archery Harvinder Singh, Pooja, Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami, Sarita, Sheetal Devi
Para Athletics Sumit Antil, Bhagyashri Jadhav
Para Badminton Krishna Nagar, Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar, Sivarajan Solaimlai, Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Nithya Sre Sumathi Sivan, Palak Kohli, Thulasimathi Murugesan
Para Cycling Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gajeriya
Para Rowing Anita, K. Narayana
Para Shooting Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal
Para Swimming Suyash Jadhav
Para Table Tennis Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel
Blind Judo Kapil Parmar, Kokila
Wheelchair Fencing Chandeep Singh

More From This Section

olympics

Paris to inaugurate Paralympics with 'never seen before' opening ceremony

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Para-athletes laud Svayam and PCI for transportation accessibility

Swapnil Kusale, Swapnil, Kusale

Swapnil received key chain to ward off evil at Paris, says Coach Deepali

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

Devendra Jhajaria believes Neeraj Chopra will cross 93m in a year or two

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Daniela Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies aged 51


Full schedule for India at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Date Event Athletes
Aug-29 Para Archery Harvinder Singh, Pooja
Aug-30 Para Swimming Suyash Jadhav
Aug-31 Para Athletics Sumit Antil, Bhagyashri Jadhav
Sep-01 Para Table Tennis Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel
Sep-02 Para Badminton Krishna Nagar, Suhas Yathiraj
Sep-03 Para Shooting Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal
Sep-04 Para Rowing Anita, K. Narayana
Sep-05 Para Cycling Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gajeriya
Sep-06 Blind Judo Kapil Parmar, Kokila
Sep-07 Wheelchair Fencing Chandeep Singh

When will the 2024 Paris Paralympics begin?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will begin on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

How many athletes are in the Indian contingent for the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The Indian contingent will have 84 athletes competing across 12 sports at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Which TV channels will live telecast the 2024 Paris Paralympics in India?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be telecast live on Sports 18 Networks in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Paris Paralympics in India?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Also Read

Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony live timings in India

Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony live time, India flag bearers & streaming

JioCinema

Viacom18's JioCinema to live-stream Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Indian contingents for the Paris Paralympics departs, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Over 100 Indian athletes to join Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Paralympics: India eye record haul with largest ever contingent for Paris

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Swimmer Ali Truwit makes Paralympics after losing lower leg in shark attack

Topics : Paralympics Devendra Jhajharia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon