Home / Sports / Other Sports News / ACT 2023: Malaysia knock out defending champions Korea 6-2 to enter final

ACT 2023: Malaysia knock out defending champions Korea 6-2 to enter final

The goals were scored by Faizal Saari, Shello Silverious, Abu Kamal Azrai and Najmi Jazlan.

Press Trust of India Chennai
File photo

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Malaysia blew away defending champions South Korea 6-2 with a superlative performance to enter its maiden final in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Friday.

The goals were scored by Faizal Saari, Shello Silverious, Abu Kamal Azrai and Najmi Jazlan.

For Korea, Woo Cheon Ji and skipper Jonghyun Jang found the back of the net.

The first quarter began on a positive note for both sides, as it took just three minutes for Korea to surge ahead, with Ji scoring a field goal.

However, it did not take long for Malaysia to level proceedings as in the very next minute, Azrai fired in a field goal in a solo effort to bring the deadlock back on.

After an attack each, it was Malaysia that took the lead this time, as in the ninth, Jazlan scored for the side through a penalty corner rebound.

While Malaysia's Amirul Azahar was green carded in the subsequent minute, in the 14th, it was a PC for Korea, with Jang coming up with a fierce drag-flick to equalise.

As the second quarter began, just after four minutes, Malaysia earned a PC, and it was Saari who got it converted. Also, in the 21st, Jazlan netted the fourth for the Malaysians through another PC.

The Koreans defended well for the rest of the quarter despite the Malaysians coming with a convincing attack, as the latter led 4-2 at the half-time break.

After the ends were switched in the third quarter, it was an intense battle between the two sides, whereas Malaysia's Khaliq Hamirin was shown a yellow card in the 41st.

While a penalty corner was awarded to Korea two minutes later, Korea earned a penalty stroke on referral from a subsequent short corner.

However, it yielded no result as Jihun Yang's attempt was denied by custodian Hafizuddin Othman.

As the fourth quarter began to unfold, just a couple of minutes into it, Silverius converted Ashran Hamsani's into the fifth goal for the Malaysians, while the very next minute, he tapped in the sixth after Seunghoon deflected Najib Hassan's pass to the scorer.

As Korea made a goalkeeping change, bringing in Jaehan Kim for Jaehyeon Kim, there was nothing to add to the scoreboard.

Also Read

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal schedule and match timings

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

WTC Final Day 5 Highlights: Australia are new Test champions of the world

Hockey ACT: Resilient Malaysia keep-off Japan 3-1 to book semifinal spot

Tribe of e-sports players is burgeoning as games become real career option

Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final after 5-0 thrashing of Japan

Punjab and Haryana HC stays Aug 12 WFI polls until further orders

Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns

Rani Rampal named coach of sub-junior team, but says she isn't retiring

Topics :Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story