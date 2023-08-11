Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and a global sporting icon, has not only conquered the cricketing arena but has also perfected the art of monetising his social media presence.

With a staggering net worth of Rs 1,050 crore, Kohli's financial prowess extends beyond cricket fields and brand endorsements. Besides that, he has now emerged as one of India's top earners on Instagram.

How much does Virat Kohli charge for an Instagram post?

According to Hopper HQ, a platform that specialises in social media planning and scheduling, Virat Kohli earned approximately Rs 11.45 crore from a single sponsored post, vaulting him to the top of the earnings leaderboards among Indian celebrities.

Virat Kohli's Instagram followers

Virat Kohli boasts an impressive following list of 256 million on Instagram, and the social media platform has become more than just a way for him to engage with fans.

Who is the highest-paid Instagram sportsperson?

While Kohli reigns supreme in India, his global fame is equally impressive. He ranks 14th in the global Instagram earnings ranking, a testament to his worldwide popularity.

Kohli stands out as a cricketing superstar who has transcended his sport in a list that is dominated by football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gets an astounding Rs 26.7 crore per sponsored Instagram post, while Argentina's Lionel Messi earns an impressive Rs 21.49 crore for each post he shares on Instagram.



In the elite Top 20 list of Instagram earners, Kohli is in illustrious company. The roster also includes other notable athletes like Dwayne Johnson, the wrestler-turned-actor who ranks fifth, and Brazil's football star Neymar da Silva, who ranks 19th.

Top celebrities and their Instagram earnings

In India, Virat Kohli is not the only one in this digital earnings race. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global icon, ranks 29th in the Top 50 list. She earns Rs 4.4 crore per sponsored Instagram post.

Other prominent Asians who feature in the list are singer and dancer Lisa Manobal (ranked 26th), actor, singer, model and businessman Lee Min-ho (ranked 55), author, actor, movie director, YouTuber Raditya Dika (ranked 73), Internet personality Riyaz Aly (ranked 77), actress, model and singer Davika Hoorne (ranked 80th) and actress Song Hyeko (ranked 93rd).