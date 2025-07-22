Anush Agarwalla with his mare Floriana wins dressage event in Germany

India's Anush Agarwalla won the the dressage event of the Jubilaumsturnier Hofgeismar Open to record his maiden victory with his mare Floriana here.

Agarwalla, who represented the country at the Paris Olympics, recorded an impressive 69.891 per cent points to finish atop in the six-member field with each of the other competitors being from Germany.

Pia Piotrowski and Katharina Hemmer finished second and third respectively.

The win marked the first triumph for the pair at the S level as it also was only the second time Agarwalla and his seven-year-old mare were competing in an event.

"I'm incredibly proud of Floriana, this was only her second S competition and she handled it with maturity beyond her years," Agarwalla said in a release.