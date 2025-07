Pakistan hockey body unwilling to send team to India for Asia Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has informed the sport's global governing body FIH that it will be "difficult" for them to send a team to India for the Asia Cup next month because of "security concerns".

Tariq Bugti, who heads the PHF, said they had written to the FIH and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), expressing their reservations over sending the team to India.

"We have informed them that in the existing scenario, our team will face security risks playing in India," he said.

"We have informed them our players are also not keen to travel to India for the Asia Cup which is also a direct qualifying tournament," he added.