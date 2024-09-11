Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK beat JPN 2-1; India vs Malaysia at 1:15 PM IST

With six points from two matches, the Indian men's hockey team is cruising in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy at the moment, and they will look to continue their title defense in a strong fashion when they take on Malaysia in their third match on Wednesday, September 11.

Harmanpreet Singh-led men will also have the chance to become the first team to book their place in the playoffs if they manage to go past Malaysia.

On the other hand, Malaysia, after starting off on a strong note with a 2-2 draw against Pakistan, lost 2-4 against the hosts China and are now in an early exit situation. The 2023 finalists will hope to avoid that at any cost by securing some points against the defending champions in the Wednesday clash. 2024 Asian Champions Trophy points table

Meanwhile, the three-time champions finally secured their first win against Japan after playing back-to-back draws against Malaysia and Korea. Pakistan started their day with Ahmed Nadeem scoring first in the ninth minute to go 1-0 up in the game. Striker Sufyan Khan extended Pakistan’s lead to 2-0 after scoring his first goal in the 25th minute. Japan’s Raiki Fujishima pulled one back for his team with a goal in the 27th minute. However, they were unable to find an equaliser after that, as Pakistan won the game 2-1 in the end.

India vs Malaysia head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy

India and Malaysia have locked horns in seven matches so far in the Asian Champions Trophy, with the men in blue enjoying a comfortable lead over their Malaysian counterparts.

Total matches: 7

7 India won: 4

4 Malaysia won: 1

1 Draw: 2

When will the India vs Malaysia match be played at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy?

India will take on Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday, September 11.

What time will India vs Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy begin on September 11?

The match between India and Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy will begin at 1:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 11 in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 11 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 11 in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 11 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.