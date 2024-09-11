Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK beat JPN 2-1; India vs Malaysia at 1:15 PM IST

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Harmanpreet Singh-led men will look to secure an early booking of the playoffs spot when they take on Malaysia on Wednesday.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
1:01 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND vs MAL up next

The rematch of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy between India and Malaysia will be up next

12:47 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK beat Japan

Pakistan beat japan 2-1 to secure thier first win at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy. They will move to the second position at the points table for time being with this win.

12:42 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan with the defence

10", 4th QTR: Pakistan is just looking to hang on till the clock runs out, while Japan is trying thier level best to create chnaces but are failing to convert any.

Score: PAK 2-1 JPN, 4th quarter

12:30 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Japan needs to hurry

5", 4th QTR: Japan needs to convert thier chances fast as the Pakistani side is now looking to just kill the time.

Score: PAK 2-1 JPN, 4th quarter

12:24 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Final quarter underway

The final 15 minutes of the match between Pakistan and Japan is now underway, with former leading 2-1 at the moment.

12:21 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Explosive 15 minutes ahead

Pakistan is still leading the game 2-1, but Japan just need one goal to level things up in the last quarter.

12:14 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan hanging on

10", 3rd QTR: Pakistan is hanging on to thier one goal lead despite continuous attack from Japan.

Score: PAK 2-1 JPN, 3rd quarter

12:06 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Japan looking strong

5", 3rd QTR: Japan has started the third quarter confidently and are testing Pakistani defenders.

Score: PAK 2-1 JPN, 3rd quarter

11:59 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Second half action begins

The second half of match between Pakistan and Japan is now underway.

11:49 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan maintains lead after first half

Pakistan despite Japan's second quarter goal will head to the half time break with 2-1 lead.

11:46 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Japan pulls one back

12", 2nd QTR: Japan has thier first goal as they convert thier third penalty corner into goal.

Score: PAK 2-1 JPN, 2nd quarter

11:43 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Japan got no answers

10", 2nd QTR: Japan is looking absolutly clueless against Pakistan who is creating chances after chances.

Score: PAK 2-0 JPN, 2nd quarter

11:37 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan strikes again

5", 2nd QTR: Pakistan is dominating the game as they now struck one in the second quarter to go two up over Japan.
Score: PAK 2-0 JPN, 2nd quarter

11:31 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Second quarter begins

The second quarter is now underway with Pakistan leading 1-0 against Japan.

11:29 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan in lead after first quarter

Pakistan with the help of Ahmed Nadeem's 9th minute goal is leading the match 1-0 after the first quarter.

With six points from two matches, the Indian men's hockey team is cruising in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy at the moment, and they will look to continue their title defense in a strong fashion when they take on Malaysia in their third match on Wednesday, September 11.
Harmanpreet Singh-led men will also have the chance to become the first team to book their place in the playoffs if they manage to go past Malaysia.
On the other hand, Malaysia, after starting off on a strong note with a 2-2 draw against Pakistan, lost 2-4 against the hosts China and are now in an early exit situation. The 2023 finalists will hope to avoid that at any cost by securing some points against the defending champions in the Wednesday clash. 2024 Asian Champions Trophy points table
Meanwhile, the three-time champions finally secured their first win against Japan after playing back-to-back draws against Malaysia and Korea. Pakistan started their day with Ahmed Nadeem scoring first in the ninth minute to go 1-0 up in the game. Striker Sufyan Khan extended Pakistan’s lead to 2-0 after scoring his first goal in the 25th minute. Japan’s Raiki Fujishima pulled one back for his team with a goal in the 27th minute. However, they were unable to find an equaliser after that, as Pakistan won the game 2-1 in the end.
India vs Malaysia head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy
India and Malaysia have locked horns in seven matches so far in the Asian Champions Trophy, with the men in blue enjoying a comfortable lead over their Malaysian counterparts.
  • Total matches: 7  
  • India won: 4  
  • Malaysia won: 1  
  • Draw: 2
When will the India vs Malaysia match be played at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy?
India will take on Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday, September 11.
What time will India vs Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy begin on September 11?
The match between India and Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy will begin at 1:15 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 11 in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 11 will be available on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 11 in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 11 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Topics :Indian Hockey TeamAsian Champions TrophyAsian Men's Hockey Championship

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

