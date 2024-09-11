Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 2-1 JPN, 3rd QTR; India vs Malaysia at 1:15 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Harmanpreet Singh-led men will look to secure an early booking of the playoffs spot when they take on Malaysia on Wednesday.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
With six points from two matches, the Indian men's hockey team is cruising in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy at the moment, and they will look to continue their title defense in a strong fashion when they take on Malaysia in their third match on Wednesday, September 11.
Harmanpreet Singh-led men will also have the chance to become the first team to book their place in the playoffs if they manage to go past Malaysia.
On the other hand, Malaysia, after starting off on a strong note with a 2-2 draw against Pakistan, lost 2-4 against the hosts China and are now in an early exit situation. The 2023 finalists will hope to avoid that at any cost by securing some points against the defending champions in the Wednesday clash.
2024 Asian Champions Trophy points table
Meanwhile, the three-time champions Pakistan will also hope to secure their first win of the tournament when they take on bottom-placed Japan to start the matchday 3 actions.
India vs Malaysia head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy
India and Malaysia have locked horns in seven matches so far in the Asian Champions Trophy, with the men in blue enjoying a comfortable lead over their Malaysian counterparts.
- Total matches: 7
- India won: 4
- Malaysia won: 1
- Draw: 2
When will the India vs Malaysia match be played at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy?
India will take on Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday, September 11.
What time will India vs Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy begin on September 11?
The match between India and Malaysia at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy will begin at 1:15 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 11 in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 11 will be available on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 11 in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 11 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
12:06 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Japan looking strong
5", 3rd QTR: Japan has started the third quarter confidently and are testing Pakistani defenders.
Score: PAK 2-1 JPN, 3rd quarter
11:59 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Second half action begins
The second half of match between Pakistan and Japan is now underway.
11:49 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan maintains lead after first half
Pakistan despite Japan's second quarter goal will head to the half time break with 2-1 lead.
11:46 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Japan pulls one back
12", 2nd QTR: Japan has thier first goal as they convert thier third penalty corner into goal.
Score: PAK 2-1 JPN, 2nd quarter
11:43 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Japan got no answers
10", 2nd QTR: Japan is looking absolutly clueless against Pakistan who is creating chances after chances.
Score: PAK 2-0 JPN, 2nd quarter
11:37 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan strikes again
5", 2nd QTR: Pakistan is dominating the game as they now struck one in the second quarter to go two up over Japan.
Score: PAK 2-0 JPN, 2nd quarter
11:31 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Second quarter begins
The second quarter is now underway with Pakistan leading 1-0 against Japan.
11:29 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan in lead after first quarter
Pakistan with the help of Ahmed Nadeem's 9th minute goal is leading the match 1-0 after the first quarter.
11:25 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan strikes first
9", 1st QTR: Pakistan strikes in the first quarter to go one up over Japan
Score: PAK 1-0 JPN, 1st quarter
11:16 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aggressive start from Pakistan
5", 1st Quarter: Pakistan have started thier third match aggressively in contrast to thier first two games where they started very defnsively.
Score: PAK 0-0 JPN, 1st quarter
11:09 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK vs JPN underway
The match between Pakistan and Japan is now underway.
11:08 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of 2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match day 3. In another exciting day defending champions India will look to seal off their playoff spot when they take on Malaysia at 1:15 PM IST, while Pakistan will hope to secure their first win of the season from against Japan at 1:15 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:08 AM IST