Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match to begin at 3:30 PM IST

The Indian hockey team will face hosts China in the grand finale of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 today at 3:30 PM, as Craig Fulton's men aim to secure their record-extending fifth title.

After a dominant performance in the league stage, finishing as leaders, Harmanpreet and Co. advanced to the final by defeating Korea 4-1 in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, hosts China, who lost to India in their opening match of the tournament, made a surprising turnaround by beating Pakistan in the semi-finals to earn their place against the Men in Blue.

The final promises to be an exciting match at the Moqi training base, with China receiving strong support from the home crowd. This will be the hosts' first appearance in a final.

India has a strong head-to-head record against China in hockey, with 17 wins out of 23 encounters. China has won only 3 times, with 3 matches ending in a draw.

2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 3rd and 4th pace playoff live streaming and telecast

Pakistan vs Korea will face off in the 3rd and 4th place playoff at 1:15 PM IST. PAK vs KOR hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Korea hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.

2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final live streaming and telecast

India vs China will face off in the final at 3:30 PM IST. IND vs CHN hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the India vs China hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.