Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match to begin at 3:30 PM IST

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 in the 3rd/4th place playoff to finish 3rd in the tournament

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Asian Champions Trophy IND vs CHN
Asian Champions Trophy IND vs CHN

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 3:11 PM IST
3:11 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 IND vs CHN LIVE UPDATES: India on a goalscoring spree!

3:02 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India looking to extend record

2:51 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs China final clash up next!

2:41 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 PAK vs KOR LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan finish 3rd

2:34 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 PAK vs KOR LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan score their 5th!

2:28 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 PAK vs KOR LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan get their 4th on the day!

2:20 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 PAK vs KOR LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan take the lead late in the 3rd QTR

2:14 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 PAK vs KOR LIVE UPDATES: 2 goals in 2 minutes!

2:11 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 PAK vs KOR LIVE UPDATES: Sufiyan Khan levels it at 1-1

2:02 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: 3rd quarter begins!

1:51 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea keep their lead intact

1:47 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea keeping Pakistan at bay

1:40 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Brilliant defense from Korea!

1:32 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea take the lead early in 2nd quarter!

1:27 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: All square after the first 15 minutes

1:26 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan getting close to a breakthrough

1:18 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea not holding back against Pakistan

1:12 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: 3rd and 4th place playoff begins!

1:10 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan vs Korea in 3rd and 4th place playoff

The Indian hockey team will face hosts China in the grand finale of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 today at 3:30 PM, as Craig Fulton's men aim to secure their record-extending fifth title.
After a dominant performance in the league stage, finishing as leaders, Harmanpreet and Co. advanced to the final by defeating Korea 4-1 in the semi-finals.
On the other hand, hosts China, who lost to India in their opening match of the tournament, made a surprising turnaround by beating Pakistan in the semi-finals to earn their place against the Men in Blue.
The final promises to be an exciting match at the Moqi training base, with China receiving strong support from the home crowd. This will be the hosts' first appearance in a final.
India has a strong head-to-head record against China in hockey, with 17 wins out of 23 encounters. China has won only 3 times, with 3 matches ending in a draw.
2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 3rd and 4th pace playoff live streaming and telecast
Pakistan vs Korea will face off in the 3rd and 4th place playoff at 1:15 PM IST. PAK vs KOR hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Korea hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.
2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final live streaming and telecast
India vs China will face off in the final at 3:30 PM IST. IND vs CHN hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the India vs China hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.

Asian Champions TrophyIndian Hockey Team

Sep 17 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

