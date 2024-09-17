Asian Champions Trophy LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND vs CHN final at 3:30 PM IST; PAK 3-2 KOR in 3rd QTR
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India has a strong head-to-head record against China in hockey, with 17 wins out of 23 encounters
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian hockey team will face hosts China in the grand finale of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 today at 3:30 PM, as Craig Fulton's men aim to secure their record-extending fifth title.
After a dominant performance in the league stage, finishing as leaders, Harmanpreet and Co. advanced to the final by defeating Korea 4-1 in the semi-finals.
On the other hand, hosts China, who lost to India in their opening match of the tournament, made a surprising turnaround by beating Pakistan in the semi-finals to earn their place against the Men in Blue.
The final promises to be an exciting match at the Moqi training base, with China receiving strong support from the home crowd. This will be the hosts' first appearance in a final.
India has a strong head-to-head record against China in hockey, with 17 wins out of 23 encounters. China has won only 3 times, with 3 matches ending in a draw.
2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 3rd and 4th pace playoff live streaming and telecast
Pakistan vs Korea will face off in the 3rd and 4th place playoff at 1:15 PM IST. PAK vs KOR hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Korea hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.
2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final live streaming and telecast
India vs China will face off in the final at 3:30 PM IST. IND vs CHN hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the India vs China hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.
2:14 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 PAK vs KOR LIVE UPDATES: 2 goals in 2 minutes!
Pakistan's Shahid Hannan had brought Paksitan in the lead but the game was levelled right in the next minute with Korea making it 2-2 in an instant. A great set of 2 minutes for the neutrals especially. All to play for in this encounter now.
Score: PAK 2-2 KOR in 3rd QTR
Score: PAK 2-2 KOR in 3rd QTR
2:11 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 PAK vs KOR LIVE UPDATES: Sufiyan Khan levels it at 1-1
Pakistan's Sufiyan Khan has finally converted one of Pakistan's oebalty corner on the day to make it 1-1 for Pakistan. Korea failed to continue their good efforts of defending the flicks and will have to defend for their lives from now on.
Score: PAK 1-1 KOR in 3rd QTR
Score: PAK 1-1 KOR in 3rd QTR
2:02 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: 3rd quarter begins!
The 3rd quarter of the 3rd and 4th place playoffs have begun with Pakistan taking control from the first minute. They are trying to hard to get that equaliser with Korea now in a defensive shape.
1:51 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea keep their lead intact
Both sides go into the dressing rooms with the Koreans keeping their 1-0 lead at the half time break, Pakistan will look to get the equaliser as soon as possible when they come out in the 3rd.
Score: PAK 0-1 KOR at half time
Score: PAK 0-1 KOR at half time
1:47 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea keeping Pakistan at bay
Korea are doing all they can to keep this Pakistan attack away from their goal but are also not loking to park the bus just yet. Pakistan are trying to switch to long balls in order to catch Korea napping but haven't been successful so far.
1:40 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Brilliant defense from Korea!
A good drag flick from Pakistan was defended really well by Korea in the 6th minute of the 2nd quarter. Korea have so far maaged to keep Pakistan at bay from the penalty corners.
1:32 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea take the lead early in 2nd quarter!
Korea have shocked Pakistan and taken the lead early in the 2nd quarter. Korean skipper Lee Junjun took a shot from inside the circle which went through the keeper's legs at the bottom left corner.
Score: PAK 0-1 KOR in 2nd QTR
Score: PAK 0-1 KOR in 2nd QTR
1:27 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: All square after the first 15 minutes
A poorly executed penalty corner in the final minute saw Pakistan fail to get a breakthrough in the first quarter. Korea also looking to attack but haven't managed to penetrate the Pakistan defence so far.
Score: PAK 0-0 KOR after 1st QTR
Score: PAK 0-0 KOR after 1st QTR
1:26 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan getting close to a breakthrough
It is Pakistan who are looking more and more closer to a breakthrough in the first quarter but are failing to make it count in the final phase of the attack. Penalty corner awarded to Pakistan in the 14th minute of the match.
1:18 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea not holding back against Pakistan
Korea are taking the game to Pakistan in the first quarter but can be caught on the counter attack by Pakistan if they are not careful. The closest chance so far has gone to the Men in Green with a shot from inside the circle saved by the keeper.
1:12 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: 3rd and 4th place playoff begins!
Pakistan and Korea kick start their 3rd and 4th place playoff. While Pakistan were shocked by China in the semis, Korea were handed a heavy defeat against defending champions India.
1:10 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan vs Korea in 3rd and 4th place playoff
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Pakistan and Korea will be squaring off in the 3rd and 4th place playoff at 1:15 PM while the final between India and hosts China will be played later in the day at 3:30 PM.
Topics : Asian Champions Trophy Indian Hockey Team
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 1:09 PM IST