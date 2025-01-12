Australian Open: 'Big 3' lone warrior Novak Djokovic ready to battle again

The tennis world is witnessing the end of an era as Novak Djokovic stands alone as the sole representative of the once-dominant "Big Three." With Rafael Nadal retiring in November 2024 and Roger Federer stepping away from the game in 2022, the golden generation of men’s tennis is fading, leaving Djokovic as the last remaining giant.

Djokovic eyeing 'Mount 25' in Melbourne The 2025 Australian Open, which kicked off on Sunday, marks the first major since Nadal's final match at the Davis Cup in November. It's a time of reflection for many in the sport, with 26-year-old Argentine Francisco Cerndolo sharing how he grew up watching these legends, eventually playing against them and sharing locker rooms with them. For him, and many other players, it's hard to come to terms with the fact that the great trio is no longer competing together.

Djokovic, 37, has made Melbourne Park his own, having won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles there. As he aims for his 11th Australian Open title and a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, he faces 19-year-old Nishesh Basavareddy, who has recently turned professional after leaving Stanford University. Djokovic described his long association with Australia as special, and now, with his new partnership with former rival Andy Murray, his quest for Grand Slam glory is poised for another chapter. Murray, who retired in 2024, will assist Djokovic at this event, marking a significant change in Djokovic’s corner. The two are hopeful about this collaboration, with Murray praising Djokovic as not only one of the best tennis players of all time but one of the best athletes period.

This season, Djokovic has also brought his family along for support. Despite his 2024 season being hindered by a knee injury, he managed to secure his first Olympic gold in singles, which had eluded him for years. Now, with the Australian Open underway, questions arise about how much longer Djokovic will compete at the highest level. Many in the sport still regard him as one of the top players, with Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz acknowledging his prowess.

While the era of the Big Three is ending, Djokovic is determined to continue making his mark on the sport, showing that age and injuries cannot easily stop his drive to win.