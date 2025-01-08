Our aim is to be part of the 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games: KKFI prez

With modernised rules, government support, international participation, and a growing fan base, Kho Kho is poised to reclaim its position in the global sporting arena. Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), shared insights with Vishal Menon in a Zoom interview, discussing how the 2025 Kho Kho World Cup, beginning in New Delhi on January 13, could mark a new chapter for the sport. Edited excerpts:

How many countries are expected to participate in the Kho Kho World Cup?

The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup will take place at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from January 13 to 19.

A total of 24 countries are participating—21 in the men’s draw and 20 in the women’s draw. Notably, the players represent native populations rather than the Indian diaspora. Currently, Kho Kho is played in 55 countries, and our goal is to expand that number to 90 by the end of next year.

Ultimately, we aim to have Kho Kho included in the 2032 Olympics and the 2030 Asian Games.

Will the marquee event spark interest in the sport?

Absolutely. The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup will be a landmark event. We are introducing several firsts, and in terms of technology, this event will set new standards. For example, we have developed a state-of-the-art app that makes the entire event paperless. Our game management system will provide real-time information and streamline operations digitally, eliminating the need for paper.

Despite its rich history, why has Kho Kho remained on the fringes?

Kho Kho is one of the most widely played sports due to its low cost and accessibility—it can be played anywhere. This has made it a part of India’s cultural fabric, from villages to urban localities. Whenever I talk to people, they recall playing Kho Kho with nostalgia.

Kho Kho was once a demonstration sport at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, but it lost prominence over time, especially during cricket’s rise. Last year, we hosted the 56th National Kho Kho Championship in New Delhi. However, the sport’s exclusion from marquee events like the Asian Games has limited its visibility, discouraging players from pursuing it professionally.

How is Kho Kho making a comeback?

The Ultimate Kho Kho league has been a game-changer, completing two seasons with live broadcasts on Sony LIV. The visibility has brought players into the limelight. As they say, “What is seen, is sold.”

The government has also recognised Kho Kho as a sport eligible for employment through the sports quota. Nearly 3,000 athletes have secured government jobs in sectors such as the Railways, Postal Services, and Police Force. This has uplifted players from humble backgrounds, fulfilling their aspirations.

What role does the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) play?

As hosts, we are managing the infrastructure, while the IOA and the government have facilitated access to stadiums, ensuring smooth organisation.

What efforts are being made for Kho Kho’s inclusion in marquee events?

Kho Kho is recognised as a “Sport of Asia” by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). We were set to debut as a demonstration sport at the Beach Asian Games, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. The OCA president has encouraged us to continue our efforts, assuring us that inclusion in the Olympics and Asian Games is achievable with the right outreach.

We’ve also modernised the rules to enhance the sport’s global appeal.

What rule changes have been introduced?

We’ve simplified rules to make the game more spectator-friendly. For instance, standing up incorrectly no longer counts as a foul, provided the player’s hands and feet remain on the ground. Rules like “early rise” and strict penalties for crossing the centre line have been removed.

The introduction of the Wazir concept has revolutionised the game. Traditionally, the chaser could only move in one direction, but the Wazir can move freely in any direction, adding speed and dynamism to the game. These changes have made Kho Kho faster, more agile, and more appealing for international audiences, especially on television.