Australian Open: Who won most titles in women's singles? Check full list

The Australian Open, one of the most prestigious Grand Slam events in tennis history, has been a stage for countless legendary moments and milestones. From icons like Margaret Court to rising stars such as Aryna Sabalenka, the tournament has seen a variety of champions etch their names into its storied legacy.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 women's singles final live match time and streaming Held at the start of each tennis season, the Australian Open serves as the perfect launchpad for athletes aiming to top the sport by the year's end. With its rich history and fierce competition, the tournament sets the tone for the players, making it the perfect arena to showcase skill, resilience, and determination.

Each year, the winner not only walks away with a substantial cash prize but also claims a gleaming trophy, with their name forever engraved in the annals of tennis history.