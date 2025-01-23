Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Zverev semi-final live streaming

Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Zverev semi-final live streaming

Djokovic, coming off an emotional four-set quarter-final win over Carlos Alcaraz, will be eager to avenge his semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner.

Australian Open 2025
Australian Open 2025
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are set to face off in a highly anticipated Australian Open semi-final, with both players looking for redemption after heartbreaking losses last year.  Djokovic, coming off an emotional four-set quarter-final win over Carlos Alcaraz, will be eager to avenge his semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner. His mental resilience and ability to regenerate on court are his key strengths, as showcased in his crucial third-set performance against Alcaraz. With an 11-1 record in Australian Open semi-finals, Djokovic remains a formidable opponent.  ALSO READ: Transfer News: Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool eye signings in January
 
On the other hand, Zverev, who has fallen short in two previous semi-finals, will look to break his Grand Slam curse. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, particularly in his win over Tommy Paul, Zverev has struggled to close out matches in crucial moments. His lack of success against Djokovic in the past, combined with his tendency to falter under pressure, makes this a tough challenge. 
 
Djokovic’s exceptional defensive game and mental fortitude will test Zverev’s ability to perform at the highest level when it matters most. With a superior break-point conversion rate and a track record of thriving in clutch moments, Djokovic will be the favorite, but Zverev’s all-around game could make for an exciting clash.
 
Novak Djokovic vs Zverev Head to Head:
 
The two players have faced each other 12 times, with the Serbian leading the head to head 8-4 at the moment.
 
Australian Open 2025 semi-finals Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live telecast and streaming details

Also Read

Australian Open 2025, today's matches: Djokovic and Sinner to be in action

Australian Open 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Madison Keys books final date with Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne

Australian Open 2025, today's matches: Sabalenka and Iga to be in action

Australian Open 2025 men's singles SFs schedule, live time, and streaming

Australia Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys set for women's singles SF

 
When will Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev semi-final match begin in Australian Open?
 
The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev semi-final clash will begin on January 24th at 9 AM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What did Lewis Hamilton say after driving a Ferrari F1 car for first time?

Gukesh closes gap to Praggnanandhaa with win in Tata Steel Chess tournament

Australian Open 2025 women's singles SFs schedule, live time and streaming

Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Jannik Sinner and Swiatek in action

Mandaviya urges NSFs to follow good governance to prepare for LA Olympics

Topics :Australian OpenTennissports

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story