Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Zverev semi-final live streaming

Djokovic, coming off an emotional four-set quarter-final win over Carlos Alcaraz, will be eager to avenge his semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner. His mental resilience and ability to regenerate on court are his key strengths, as showcased in his crucial third-set performance against Alcaraz. With an 11-1 record in Australian Open semi-finals, Djokovic remains a formidable opponent. Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are set to face off in a highly anticipated Australian Open semi-final, with both players looking for redemption after heartbreaking losses last year.

On the other hand, Zverev, who has fallen short in two previous semi-finals, will look to break his Grand Slam curse. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, particularly in his win over Tommy Paul, Zverev has struggled to close out matches in crucial moments. His lack of success against Djokovic in the past, combined with his tendency to falter under pressure, makes this a tough challenge.

Djokovic’s exceptional defensive game and mental fortitude will test Zverev’s ability to perform at the highest level when it matters most. With a superior break-point conversion rate and a track record of thriving in clutch moments, Djokovic will be the favorite, but Zverev’s all-around game could make for an exciting clash.

Novak Djokovic vs Zverev Head to Head:

The two players have faced each other 12 times, with the Serbian leading the head to head 8-4 at the moment.

Australian Open 2025 semi-finals Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live telecast and streaming details

When will Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev semi-final match begin in Australian Open?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev semi-final clash will begin on January 24th at 9 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev be available in India?

The live telecast of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev be available in India?

The live streaming of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be available on the Sony LIV app.