WFI admits working from Brij Bhushan's home, to shift to new office in Feb

Admitting that its operations were being conducted from the residence of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday said this was a temporary arrangement and the body will move to a new office in Connaught Place early next month.

WFI, which was suspended by the Sports Ministry in December 2023, has been functioning from its old address -- the long-time home of its former chief and five-time BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at 21, Ashoka Road, despite an ongoing sexual harassment trial against Singh.

"We operated from a small Hari Nagar office and were looking for a better place but the uncertainty due to the government suspension delayed shifting to a full-fledged office," a source in WFI said.

"On Basant Panchami, we will move to the new office in CP. All this confusion is due to suspension. Hopefully it will be lifted and we will be able to work freely." While handing out the suspension, the Ministry had said that running the federation from within premises controlled by former officer bearers was one of the reasons for their action.

Singh faced charges of stalking, harassment, and intimidation, along with making "sexually coloured remarks," following months of protests in early 2023 by the country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.